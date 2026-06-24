Reese Witherspoon’s Handsome Son, Deacon Phillippe, 22, Channels His Father at the ‘Elle’ Premiere 

Reese Witherspoon was joined by her handsome son Deacon Phillippe for the “Elle” Season 1 World Premiere at SVA Theater in New York City. The event was held on Tuesday, June 23, and the proud mama, beloved for her portrayal of Elle Woods in the “Legally Blonde” films, wore pink for the occasion.

Reese Witherspoon & Deacon Phillippe Pose on the Red Carpet

Getty Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe attend the “Elle” Season 1 World Premiere

Matching his mother, Deacon, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, wore a black suit, a light pink button-down shirt, and a bright pink tie. He also posed on the red carpet with sunglasses. Mom and son posed for photos on the red carpet and looked so happy to be there.

Getty

Deacon looked so much like his dad during the outing that he even replicated the outfit Ryan wore in the 2001 film “Legally Blonde.” The nod to his dad, as well as the start of his mother’s iconic role, were thoughtful touches. Witherspoon and Ryan were married in 1999 and separated in 2006.

Getty Reese Witherspoon and then-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, attend the premiere of “Legally Blonde” in 2001

Witherspoon has been excitedly sharing photos to promote “Elle,” much to the delight of her fans. Her most recent post on Instagram was made on Tuesday, June 23, and includes a collection of new pictures and throwbacks. Reactions to the post include, “Not to be dramatic, but this is totally perfect,” “I hope we get a legally blonde 3! With the OG,” and “You are the Queen of Pink & Kindness!”

All About Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Son

Deacon was born on October 23, 2003, and is the brother of Ava Phillippe and brother Tennessee Toth, whom Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband, Jim Toth.

Deacon grew up largely out of the limelight, but as an adult, he has embraced it and launched a career as a musician. In April 2023, he shared details about the release of the first part of his debut album, “A New Earth,” which was met with the full support of his loved ones.

He made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “All I can say is that it came from pure love, for what I do and for the people that listen. This is a story of my life, our lives, and of love and life in general; it carries thoughts and emotions that I’ve accumulated, felt, observed, bottled up, and dealt with through the last 19 years of my life,” People reports. “This project was created in my dorm, made by three college kids with big dreams and bigger hearts.”

Deacon revealed in a chat with Interview magazine in December 2020, how his father inspired his love for music. “When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked,” he said. “I realized there’s more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it’s the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos.”