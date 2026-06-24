Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Make Red Carpet Debut With Rare PDA

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann just took a major step in their relationship, and they did it in true Elle Woods fashion.

The actress and producer made her red carpet debut with the German financier at the New York City premiere of Prime Video’s “Elle” on June 23, marking a rare public outing for the couple after nearly two years of dating. Witherspoon, 50, and Haarmann, 58, were photographed holding hands and smiling at one another as they posed together at the event, giving fans a glimpse into a romance they’ve mostly kept out of the spotlight.

The premiere was a fitting setting, as Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on “Elle,” the upcoming “Legally Blonde” prequel centered on a younger version of Elle Woods. She also fully committed to the theme, wearing a custom Monse pink lace dress with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, plus a blush clutch, nude Christian Louboutin heels and Tiffany & Co. earrings, per InStyle. Haarmann coordinated in a navy suit with a pink tie, giving the pair a subtle matching moment for the night. Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe also attended the premiere and posed with his mom on the carpet.

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Have Kept Their Romance Mostly Private

While the “Elle” premiere may have marked their red carpet debut, Reese and Oliver’s relationship has been quietly building since 2024.

The pair were first linked in July 2024 after they were spotted dining together at L’Artusi in New York City. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Witherspoon was taking things slow following her 2023 divorce from Jim Toth. But by the fall, the relationship appeared to be growing more serious.

According to Page Six, Witherspoon and Haarmann were photographed in September 2024 after arriving at a heliport in New York with her sons Tennessee and Deacon. The following day, they were seen holding hands while walking around the city. In May 2025, it was also reported that the pair had looked at luxury apartments in New York and were potentially considering moving in together, though it is unclear whether that ever happened.

The couple were later photographed vacationing in St. Tropez in summer 2025, where they were seen kissing on a yacht and swimming in the Mediterranean. Still, they have largely kept the relationship low-key despite a few public outings.

A Source Says the Couple Are “Very Much in Love”

Even though Reese and Oliver rarely put their relationship on display, a new source says things between them are going strong behind the scenes.

Per People, the “Elle” premiere marked the couple’s first major public appearance together, but they still prefer to keep their relationship private. A source told the outlet that Witherspoon and Haarmann “are very committed to each other and supportive of each other” and are “very much in love.”

The insider added that the two are not typically big on PDA and would rather spend time together at home or host small dinner parties with friends than make frequent public appearances. The source also said they have spent the last several months getting to know each other’s friends and families more closely.

That private dynamic may be part of what works so well for Witherspoon. It was previously reported that Haarmann is not interested in the Hollywood spotlight and has been a steady, supportive presence in her life.

Witherspoon shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth. For a couple that usually keeps things quiet, their coordinated pink carpet moment still managed to say a lot, especially if the latest source update is any indication: they are “very much in love.”