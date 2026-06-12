‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Rylee Arnold Shares Hilarious Reaction to Sister Lindsay’s New Baby (VIDEO)

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold is over the moon to be an aunt again. Her oldest sister, former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick, just welcomed her third child into the world.

Rylee is the only one of her siblings without children. As the former baby of the family, she wanted to find a way to creep back into the spotlight.

While meeting her new baby nephew, Rylee made a hilarious video that had her followers roaring with laughter.

Rylee Arnold Busts a Move While Meeting Her New Nephew

As the youngest of four sisters, Rylee Arnold is used to clamoring for attention. Now that her sisters all have multiple children, she’s been pushed even further out of the spotlight. While meeting her oldest sister’s new baby, Rylee joked that she needed to make it about herself.

“Guys I’m cooked there’s no way to make this about me 😫😂😭” the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram video, tagging her oldest sister.

“My sister just had a baby how do I make this about me?!” Rylee jokingly wrote over the video as she danced in the foreground. Lindsay cradles her baby in the hospital bed behind her sister, but makes the arm motions. It’s clear the sisters are having a great time making the video.

“Baby sister vibes 😂” their mother Mindy Arnold wrote in the comments.

“Lindsay looks so tired but still participating with a smile on her face ❤️” one fan added.

“After having two C-sections myself, I wouldn’t even be able to bust the moves Lindsay is 🤣” another joked.

Rylee Arnold and her new nephew share birthdays about a week apart. The professional dancer celebrated her 21st birthday with friends on June 5, 2026.

Lindsay Arnold Welcomed a Healthy Baby Boy

So far, Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, haven’t publicly shared much about the newest addition to their family. On June 11, she posted several photos of the new baby on social media, but hasn’t shown his full face or name yet.

“Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love 🥹💙” the 32-year-old posted on Instagram. She posted photos of her and her husband snuggling the baby tightly. Both Lindsay and her son seem healthy and in great condition.

The new baby joins his older sisters, Sage, 5, and June, 3. Fans are excited to see posts featuring the girls meeting their little brother.

Although the situation could certainly change, Lindsay Arnold previously said that she and her husband think they will be content with three children. Having three children under six will certainly keep the parents on their toes.

Rylee Arnold and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast head back to the ballroom for season 35, premiering this fall. With a newborn and a full house, Lindsay Arnold isn’t likely to return this year. However, fans remain hopeful that she will make her big comeback sometime down the road.

Fans wish the entire family well as they navigate this exciting new chapter together.