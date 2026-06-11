‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Her Baby Son (PHOTOS)

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, are now the parents of three children. They welcomed their son into the world this week and couldn’t be happier.

See what the professional dancer shared about her birth story and information about the newest arrival.

Lindsay Arnold Revealed She Was in Labor Wednesday Night

For days leading up to the birth, Lindsay Arnold teased that she was due any time. She posted several sweet photos of her family on Instagram, discussing how they couldn’t wait to become a family of five.

Recently, the professional dancer revealed she went into labor.

“Here we go baby boy💙🥹,” Lindsay shared on Instagram on the night of Wednesday, June 10. She and Sam took selfies around the hospital bed. Despite being in labor, Lindsay didn’t appear to be in any discomfort.

In the comments, many family members and “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues shared well-wishes ahead of the birth.

“Yes mama!!! Sending you and baby boy all the love 🩵🩵” season 33 champion Jenna Johnson wrote.

“Have the most amazing and beautiful birth 🩵 sending all the love,” season 27 winner Sharna Burgess added.

Lindsay’s youngest sister, Rylee Arnold, reshared the labor post on her Instagram stories, expressing her own excitement.

On June 11, the family revealed their son arrival. While they still haven’t shared information like his name, they did post photos of Lindsay cradling the small bundle in her arms.

“Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love 🥹💙 ” the new mother of three posted across social media. She attached a hashtag indicating her son was born via C-section.

“We are so excited that he is here!! 💙💙💙 way to go mama!” Lindsay’s mother, Mindy, wrote in the comments. Many other loved ones and fans congratulated the family.

The new baby joins his older sisters, Sage, 5, and June, 3. Fans can’t wait to see photos of the girls enjoying their little brother.

The Cusick Family Feels Content With Three Children

It’s common for Mormon families to have many children, but Sam Cusick and Lindsay Arnold share they’re content with three.

In a TikTok from April, the season 25 winner revealed she was donating her daughters’ baby clothes to make room for her son’s things.

“We’ve got an entire closet full of all of my girls’ old clothing that we need to go through today,” Lindsay shared. “Just warning you, I will most likely cry, and I need to assess my inventory. See if we have anything in there that could work for baby boy, and then get prepared for the stuff that we do need. So, let’s go.”

She added that she and Sam have decided that their son will “most likely” be their last.

With a newborn at home, Lindsay Arnold most likely won’t return to “Dancing With the Stars” this year. However, Rylee Arnold is expected to be part of the season 35 pro cast.

Fans can catch the debut episode of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Season 35 begins this fall on the network.