Taylor Swift & Camila Cabello’s Friendship Resurfaces Amid Pre-Madison Square Garden Wedding Appearance

We’re less than 24 hours away from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s MSG wedding, and so many stars have already made appearances ahead of the day. In fact, Page Six has snapped so many photos of stars around the area ahead of the Madison Square Garden event. Among these stars includes an old pal of Swift’s. Below, see more about Swift and Camila Cabello’s unexpected friendship that just resurfaced.

Inside Taylor Swift & Camila Cabello’s Friendship

Camila Cabello

After Cabello was spotted in NYC ahead of the Swift wedding, many are remembering their unexpected friendship! Swift and Cabello are one of Hollywood’s lowkey friendships that fans adore!

It’s no secret that Cabello has always been a longtime fan of Swift’s. But their friendship started in 2014 when she approached Swift for songwriting advice at a Video Music Awards (VMA) party.

“We were just talking and yeah, we became friends,” Cabello shared to Billboard‘s Year In Music issue in 2018. “I feel like we’re really similar as people. We’re both very emotional and like a lot of the same things. Even small things like poetry or the same kind of films or very girly kind of stuff.”

In 2018, she was one of the openers for Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour (also known as Swift’s first all-stadium tour) in 2018 alongside Broods and Charli XCX. Cabello and Charli even performed “Shake It Off” with Swift during the concerts.

Cabello performed in over 40 of the shows (but did miss one of the shows in Seattle due to being hospitalized, according to E!Online).

In a previous interview with Nylon in 2024, the “Havana” songstress told the outlet about how Beyonce complimented her album C,XOXO. (She mentioned Swift for the first time in awhile in her response!)

She said, “Her and Taylor saying nice things about the album really meant a lot to me. Anytime an artist that I respect has said something to me like, ‘Hey, I really love what you’re doing,’ it recharges my battery. A lot of the time I felt so misunderstood.”

It’s unclear if she did get an invite, but fans are convinced.

Who Else Was Seen Ahead of Kelce & Swift’s Wedding?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22

Ahead of Kelce and Swift’s MSG wedding, other stars and football players were pictured. Stars like Kansas City Chiefs’ George Kittle and Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Micah Parsons were seen. And fellow singers Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa were photographed ahead of the big day. Frequent collaborators Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff were also pictured in NYC!

Are we getting a peak at the guest list? We hope so!

Other stars that are allegedly set to attend Swift and Kelce’s wedding include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, the HAIM sisters, and more.

After weeks of speculation about Kelce and Swift’s wedding, a law enforcement official confirmed to the Associated Press that the couple’s nuptials were scheduled for the night of Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden. And now, Swift’s fans are playing “I Spy” with every A-lister in NYC!