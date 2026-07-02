Madonna’s New Song Reminds Fans of One of Her Romances From the 1980s: ‘Wasn’t Meant to Last’

Madonna’s new song “Bizarre” may be about her 1980s romance with Sean Penn. Ahead of the release of her album, Confessions II, Page Six obtained details about the song “Bizarre,” and it tells the story of a movie star threatened by her enormous fame. And now, many believe the track is about Penn. Below, see why fans are convinced Madonna’s new song “Bizarre” is about Penn:

Is “Bizarre” About Sean Penn?

Getty Madonna and her husband Sean Penn

The new Madonna song about the star with “deep blue eyes” being the “perfect prize” has a lot of clues.

She sang: “He drove way too fast / Shelby Cobra, wasn’t meant to last,” which many believe to be the sports car she was rumored to have gifted Penn over 40 years ago. The Four Rooms star added, “Roll out the carpet for us but you won’t share it / I guess you’re threatened by me, you won’t admit it.”

She also sang about the passion between her and the mystery man. She sings: “The little things that you did that madе me want you / The fire was so intеnse… I know I left you behind and you resent me / A thousand reasons why you could never have me / The thought of being with you is so indecent.”

The details about the car and the undeniable passion have fans convinced that it could be about Penn.

Before “Bizarre,” Madonna has written multiple confirmed songs to Penn. The first song was in 1986 called “True Blue,” a love ballad for him. Three years later, she wrote “Till Death Do Us Part” about their shocking divorce, and “Cherish” about cherishing their time together.

Sean Penn & Madonna’s 1980s Marriage Revisited

Getty Musician Madonna (L) and host Sean Penn attend the 5th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Madonna’s first marriage was actually to the Oscar-winning actor. For those who don’t know, Madonna and Penn’s relationship began in February 1985 after meeting on the set of her “Material Girl” music video. Within six months of meeting, they married on Madonna’s 27th birthday, or August 16, 1985.

The pair later starred in 1986’s Shanghai Surprise.

The following year, in December 1987, Madonna filed for divorce from Penn, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She withdrew the filing two weeks later. But they divorced for good in 1989.

Despite the divorce, Madonna called Penn the love of her life in her 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare.

They remained friendly since. In 2015, during Penn’s defamation trial against Lee Daniels, Madonna stood up for him. The rumors of violence in their marriage were persistent since they’re both seen as hot-headed, but she denied it all.

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless and false,'” Madonna’s statement read, according to The Guardian.

One year later, in December 2016, Madonna said she was “still in love” with Penn. For Art Basel, she offered to remarry him if he bid $150,000 during the charity auction, according to People.