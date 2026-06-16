John Stamos Vulnerably Confesses His First Divorce ‘Broke My Heart’

John Stamos is reflecting on one of the most difficult chapters of his personal life, revealing the emotional impact his first divorce had on him.

The former “Full House” star was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005. More than two decades later, the television star still becomes emotional when reflecting on the end of their relationship.

John Stamos Discussed the Breakup of His First Marriage

Play

John Stamos reflected on his 2005 divorce from Rebecca Romijn. On the June 10 episode of the “Really Good Podcast,” hosted by Bobbi Althoff, Stamos discussed the topic of divorce.

He revealed, “I had one. It broke my heart.”

Althoff asked the actor to explain his feelings. Stamos admitted, “I didn’t want to get divorced. She wanted to. It took me a long time to get over it.”

“[Romijn] has a nice life. She married another guy [actor Jerry O’Connell]. She has kids. They’re doing great,” Stamos added.

“I met [Jerry] recently. It was very interesting. He was very sweet. He was very nice,” the actor concluded.

“We were at a party together, and he came over, and he was super nice. He couldn’t have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming.”

Stamos and Romijn met in 1994 at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show, where she was a model. They married four years later.

John Stamos is Happily Married to Caitlin McHugh



John Stamos eventually married Caitlin McHugh. The couple initially met in 2011 when both guested on “Law & Order: SVU” per PEOPLE Magazine.

“I played a guy who was so egotistical that he had like 60 kids or something. Caitlin, ironically, played one of the girls that I was trying to fool around and have a baby with,” Stamos began.

“That was a long time ago. She was in another relationship. And we just met back up again.”

He added, “Her roommate was on an episode of ‘Fuller House,’ and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No.’ … That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

Stamos put a ring on it in 2017 in the couple’s favorite place, Disneyland. At the time, McHugh was pregnant with their son, William “Billy” Christopher Stamos.

“I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

He added, “She loves Disneyland, and I thought, Okay, Disney …[at the park] I got on my knee and asked her. I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

“I’d been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade, and she walked into my life,” he told PEOPLE. “I mean, everybody knows that I’ve always loved family, and I wanted to have a family someday and get married again, and everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just do it!!?’”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh married on February 3, 2018.