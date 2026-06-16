Dr. Evil Returns! Watch Mike Myers Reprise ‘Austin Powers’ Role

Mike Myers is back in action as Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” in a new commercial for Verizon.

The 63-year-old actor reprised his role as the wannabe Bond villain in a spot that dropped online on June 16. Appearing alongside Meyers in the video are Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, Seth Green as Scott Evil, and Rob Lowe as Number Two.

The commercial promotes the brand’s new Verizon Simplicity plan.

Dr. Evil’s Return

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In the new ad, Myers once again rocks Dr. Evil’s infamous bald head as he reveals his latest diabolical plot: the creation of a mobile company with “the most confusing pricing and plans of all time.”

Scott tells his father that his scheme is actually pretty “typical” of phone companies, adding, “It’s literally what everyone already hates.”

“No, Scott, you’re literally what everyone already hates,” his dad shoots back, before Scott explains why Verizon is no longer like the rest of the wireless options out there.

“They just got rid of activation and upgrade fees,” he adds, as Frau says she’s already made the switch thanks to the new plan’s “Verizon Dollars.”

As Scott, Frau and Number Two all confirm they’re switching to Verizon—and not Dr. Evil’s own wireless company—he hits the “Kill Them All” button while shouting, “Prepare to die!” The footage ends with Myers’ reciting the brand’s infamous tagline, “Can you hear me now?”

Get more information about the new plan here.

Talk of a Fourth ‘Austin Powers’ Movie

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The first “Austin Powers” movie in 1997 was a modest box office success, making $67 million worldwide against an estimated $16.5-$18 million budget. As the quotable film became a pop culture juggernaut, the subsequent two movies—1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and 2002’s “Austin Powers in Goldmember”—pulled in massive hauls.

Overall, the franchise has grossed $676,356,278, leaving many wondering why there hasn’t been a fourth film in the 24 years since the third installment.

Myers previously reunited with Green, Lowe, and Sterling for a 2022 Super Bowl commercial for GM, where they again reprised their “Austin Powers” roles. In recent years, he has also continued to tease the possibility of a new film.

In April 2024, he was asked about the International Man of Mystery’s possible return, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.” When asked whether he thinks Powers “has more story to tell,” Myers added, “Absolutely.”

In November 2024, Myers was again asked by TooFab about a fourth film, with the actor saying he “would be surprised if it didn’t” happen.

The actor has said in the past that his own son, Spike, also asks him about more Austin Powers.

“[He] “keeps asking me, ‘Where’s the fourth Austin Powers?’, which is the weirdest thing. I’m like, ‘Get off my back. I’m doing my best,'” Myers told PEOPLE in 2018. “And I said, ‘I’d like to. I don’t know.’ Then he said, ‘What’s Dr. Evil’s lair?’ And I said, ‘An oil rig,’ and he said, ‘What’s an oil rig?’ I said, ‘It’s where you drill oil at sea.’ “

“He goes, ‘It should be a sewer,’ and fell asleep,” added the actor.

In 2022, he also told PEOPLE that he loves playing the character and loves his costars, adding, “you never know.”