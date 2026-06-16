‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Brooke Burke Slays in Black Bikini, Sharing Secrets to Succeed After 50

Model Brooke Burke and her dance partner, Derek Hough, handily won “Dancing With the Stars” season 7. She made such an impression on fans that the series brought her back as a host. Burke co-hosted alongside Tom Bergeron from seasons 10 through 17.

Though it’s been 18 years since Brooke Burke first competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” she’s kept in incredible shape. In a new social media video, the model rocked a black bikini just in time for summer.

To top it off, she gave fans the perfect tips to “protect their energy” this year.

Model Brooke Burke Looks Stunning in Her Stylish Black Bikini

Brooke Burke will celebrate her 55th birthday this fall. However, she doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, she feels better than ever before as she takes charge of her life and shuts out negative influences.

On Instagram, the former “Dancing With the Stars” host shared her tips for a healthy, fulfilling life after 50. In the clip, she poses in front of a mirror, donning a stunning black bikini with tassels. She accessorized the outfit with a large matching sunhat.

“I’m 50ish…..

7 things I do daily

to protect my GODDESS energy ✨

1. I hold space for myself

2. Movement is my medicine

3. Intuitive eating, intentional meals

4. ROMANCE

5. Gratitude attitude

6. Quality sleep 💤

7. Grounding 🌏”

Fans in the comments raved over Burke’s bikini and agreed with her advice. Many acknowledged that “goddess” was certainly the perfect word to describe the 54-year-old.

“Both you and that framed mirror are gorgeous 😍” one of her Instagram followers wrote.

“This suit!! Please share the designer. Magnificent ❤️” another fan added.

“Wow, she truly is a goddess 😍” someone else chimed in.

Brooke Burke won “Dancing With the Stars” back in season 7, but she certainly keeps up with her fitness routine. On social media, she frequently shares glimpses into her exercise routines.

The Model Didn’t Return For the DWTS 20th Birthday Party Episode

Though Brooke Burke enjoyed her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” she ultimately declined to return for the 20th anniversary special last fall.

“A redo is hard for me. There are some things that are worth a repeat in your life,” the model said in an appearance on Jennie Garth’s podcast. “But I feel like I wrung it out, and I did everything I needed to do on that show.”

However, Brooke Burke wouldn’t immediately rule out hosting the show again.

“I mean, I never say no, just never close doors professionally, but that was eight seasons,” the model shared her thoughts. “I did everything I needed to do in the ballroom. Amazing relationships. I mean, it was one of the most-watched shows on television. It would be hard to go back with the same level of excitement and appreciation.”

Fans can catch the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on Monday, July 13, on ABC. DWTS season 35 will follow this September.