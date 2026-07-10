Colman Domingo Recalls Emotional Moment With Chadwick Boseman

Colman Domingo is reflecting on one of the most emotional experiences of his career, opening up about working alongside the late Chadwick Boseman during the filming of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Speaking at the Frameline Film Festival, Domingo looked back on making the 2020 Netflix film, which would become Boseman’s final movie before his death from colon cancer at age 43. According to Variety, Domingo called the project a major turning point in his career, not only because he worked with stars including Viola Davis and Glynn Turman, but because of the lasting impact Boseman left on him.

Looking back now, Domingo said he realizes just how meaningful it was to share that experience with Boseman, even though he had no idea his co-star was privately battling cancer at the time.

“I think we created something so beautiful together,” Domingo said. “I know that there were some other dynamics of his illness that it was meaningful to be there with him as he was taking this journey.”

Colman Domingo Says He and Chadwick Boseman ‘Cried and Held Each Other’

One memory from the set has stayed with Domingo ever since.

Per Variety, the actor recalled filming an emotionally charged scene in which Boseman’s character, Levee, questions God. As they continued working through the scene, Boseman delivered an intense performance that ended with a physical confrontation between their characters.

When director George C. Wolfe called “cut,” the emotional weight of the moment lingered.

“I’ll never forget this moment,” Domingo said. “It’s a moment that I feel like will stay with all of us.”

He explained that after filming the fight scene, the two actors instinctively embraced.

“We just grabbed each other and burst into tears,” Domingo recalled. “I didn’t know he was ill, and we didn’t know what was going on, but we cried and held each other.”

Boseman kept his colon cancer diagnosis private after being diagnosed in 2016. He died in August 2020 before “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released, leaving much of Hollywood unaware of the battle he had quietly fought while continuing to work.

Reflecting on that experience years later, Domingo said it reminded him that artists are sometimes brought together for something greater than making a movie.

“Sometimes you don’t know why you’re being sent somewhere… hopefully you feel like you’re being used as a vessel to be there not only to create art, but also to be a human to somebody,” he said.

Chadwick Boseman’s Support Continues to Stay With Him

This isn’t the first time Domingo has spoken about Boseman’s influence on his life and career.

In a May interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo recalled running into Boseman shortly after the massive success of “Black Panther.” After Domingo congratulated him on his career, Boseman surprised him by introducing him to the people around him with high praise.

According to Domingo, Boseman told them, “Y’all need to know this guy right here. This guy is the truth,” before adding, “Know Colman Domingo’s name. I know this man. Keep your eye on him.”

Domingo said he never forgot the encouragement.

The two later reunited on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a collaboration that now carries even greater significance for him. He also shared that he still feels Boseman’s presence years after his death, saying he believes the actor continues to uplift those he inspired.

“I really feel like [Boseman’s] been lifting people like me and Michael B. Jordan up from the other side,” Domingo said. “I do believe I have a little, beautiful angel in my friend Chadwick.”