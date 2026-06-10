Billy Ray Cyrus Reflects on Finding Peace & Discusses His Long-Awaited Return to Music

Popular country music singer-songwriter and actor Billy Ray Cyrus has been reflecting on finding peace and discussing his imminent and long-awaited return to music.

The 64-year-old star and Miley Cyrus’ dad will release his first new record in 14 years on June 16.

In a recent chat with People, which took place on the sprawling property outside of Nashville where he has lived for 30 years, Cyrus discussed how his family — including new love Elizabeth Hurley — have helped him find peace in life, as well as the inspiration behind his upcoming new album.

Billy Ray Cyrus Says He’s ‘Got to Look Forward’

Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley.

There have undoubtedly been some painful lows in Billy Ray Cyrus’ life.

He’s endured three divorces, for starters. Most recently, in the span of just seven months following the COVID-19 pandemic, he’d married and then separated from 38-year-old aspiring Australian singer Johanna Rosie Scholem. He was also diagnosed with a near-fatal bout of sepsis and vocal paralysis in 2024. He describes that part of his life as “a low point.”

Fortunately, however, things have since got better and Cyrus added, “When you’re completely on the bottom, that is the only way to go — up.”

With the help of his family, he’s reached a point of his life in which he’s happy. The star said, “Life is a series of adjustments, and I think my family always knew that. We’ve all been through a lot, and we’ve seen a lot. Whatever happened is in the rear view mirror. The past is over and done. The future is what we have, and we got to look forward.”

Cyrus’ son, Braison, 32, helped co-wrote and produced his new album, “The Hill,” which has family as the core of its inspiration.

He says, “All these years later it’s going back to our roots as a family. And to be in this moment with them, it’s just a great celebration of our family.”

The singer is, of course, currently in a relationship with the beautiful British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley. Cyrus met Hurley, 60, on the set of the 2022 festive comedy movie “Christmas in Paradise” and they made their relationship public in 2025. She’s a big part of the happiness he’s found of late.

To conclude, regarding his current predicament in life, Cyrus said, “What more could I ask for? I don’t have anything to complain about, I like how everything looks right now. I finally found this wonderful place where I’m happy.”

That’s great to know.

Suffice it to say, Billy Ray Cyrus’ fans are excited that he’s got new music on the way.

Cyrus’ Fans ‘Can’t Wait’ to Hear His New Music

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new album “The Hill” will be available in less than one week’s time on Tuesday, June 16.

A recent post about it on his official Instagram account — which included audio of the track “It’s Alright” — sent his 1.7 million followers into a frenzy, with many heading to the comments section to express their excitement.

One of his followers wrote, “I love this song & reel Billy Ray! It’s so AWESOME! Your son Braison is a great songwriter just like his Daddy!”

Another commented, “Fantastic! Can’t wait to hear The Hill, and am hoping a vinyl and CD copy will be available to buy, to add to my BRC collection 🙏🎶🤠🇬🇧💖.”

Someone else said, “I love it!!! It is toe tapping. Great job Braison and Dad.”

Finally, another fan noted, “Love it!! Cant wait to buy the vinyl ❤️❤️❤️.”

We’re so happy that Billy Ray Cyrus has found happiness. We can’t wait to hear his new album in full and wish him all the success in the world with it.