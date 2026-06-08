Morgan Wallen Adds Another Surprising Chapter to His ‘Still the Problem’ Tour

Morgan Wallen is addressing speculation after a viral moment during his “Still the Problem” tour led to the cancellation of a scheduled concert in Pittsburgh.

“The Voice” star found himself at the center of a social media conversation after a video surfaced from his June 6 performance at Acrisure Stadium. The clip showed Wallen interacting with a security guard who was holding a cellphone while he performed onstage.

The following day, Wallen’s scheduled second Pittsburgh performance was canceled due to weather concerns, sparking further discussion on social media.

Morgan Wallen Addresses Pittsburgh Cancellation Rumors

After announcing the cancellation, Wallen took to Instagram Stories to explain the decision and push back against rumors surrounding the situation.

“This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, ‘Why?'” Wallen said.

“They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.’ So, that is what I did in that moment, and I trusted my team.”

The singer explained that safety concerns played a major role in the decision.

He noted that the size of his production created unique challenges if weather conditions worsened.

Wallen said the stage setup “could become fatal” under certain circumstances and emphasized that he followed recommendations from his team and local officials.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” he added.

Viral Concert Video of ‘The Voice’ Alum Draws Attention Online

@jcroo419 Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but…. ♬ الصوت الأصلي – وحيد

The discussion began after a fan-recorded video of Wallen’s Friday performance circulated on social media.

The footage appeared to show a security guard holding a cellphone while recording the singer during the show.

Wallen briefly gestured toward the device before returning and removing it from the guard’s hand. He then tossed the phone across the stage.

TikTok user jcroo419 who shared the video claimed the phone belonged to a fan and had been handed to the security guard in hopes that Wallen would see it.

“I get it… security should be doing security things, but….,” the user wrote alongside the clip.

Neither Wallen nor his representatives publicly addressed the specific interaction.

The moment, nevertheless, became one of the most-discussed topics surrounding the Pittsburgh stop on his tour.

Morgan Wallen’s Denver Performance Also Generated Headlines

The Pittsburgh incident came just days after another viral moment during Wallen’s performance in Denver.

While performing his hit song “Sand in My Boots,” the singer appeared to experience equipment issues involving a piano onstage.

Fan-captured video showed Wallen continuing the performance after the instrument stopped functioning properly.

According to the video, Wallen finished the song without accompaniment before pushing the piano over.

“While playing ‘sand in my boots’ Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t [working] as it should,” the video’s caption read.

“He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it!”

The clip quickly gained traction online and added to discussion surrounding the tour.

Despite the attention, Wallen’s “Still the Problem” tour remains one of the biggest country music tours of the year.

Upcoming stadium dates include stops in Chicago, Clemson, Baltimore, Ann Arbor, and Philadelphia throughout June, July, and August.

The tour features support from artists including Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten, Zach John King, and Jason Scott & The High Heat.