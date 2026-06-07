Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence After Canceling Pittsburgh Concert

Morgan Wallen has canceled another scheduled performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, citing dangerous weather conditions and pushing back against speculation surrounding the decision.

The country music star and former “Voice” contestant announced on Saturday, June 6 that his second Pittsburgh show would not go forward after discussions with local officials and members of his team.

Wallen Says the Concert Was Cancelled Due to Weather

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen shared via Instagram Stories. “Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority.”

He also informed ticket holders that “Refunds available at point of purchase.”

The cancellation came amid growing online discussion, with some fans questioning whether it was connected to the singer’s recent onstage frustrations that went viral across social media.

In a follow-up video posted to his Instagram, Stories Wallen addressed the rumors directly and emphasized that the decision had nothing to do with the speculation circulating online.

“There’s a lot of nonsense about me that just isn’t true,” he said, explaining that he wanted to clear up any confusion surrounding the cancellation.

According to Wallen, the call was made by his team based on weather forecasts and safety concerns.

He noted that his touring production involves a massive stage setup and that severe weather could create dangerous conditions for concertgoers and crew members alike.

Wallen Previously Had Technical Difficulties

The announcement arrives just over a week after Wallen made headlines during a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

During a performance of his hit song “Sand In My Boots,” technical difficulties appeared to prevent him from hearing the piano through his in-ear monitors.

Videos shared online showed Wallen visibly frustrated as he attempted to continue the performance.

The issue ultimately forced him to finish portions of the song a cappella, drawing cheers from the crowd despite the unexpected setback.

Later, footage circulated showing Wallen flipping over a piano on stage, fueling debate among fans and prompting widespread discussion online.

Days afterward, the singer responded to the incident with a tongue-in-cheek video posted to TikTok.

“Hey, I just want you guys to know that right now the piano is working,” Wallen said while pressing a few keys on a piano. “That’s what they told me last night, too.”

He paired the clip with a sarcastic caption that read, “Can’t you tell I’m so distraught over my piano?”

The lighthearted response appeared to signal that Wallen was not dwelling on the technical mishap, even as the moment continued to circulate online.

Despite the canceled Pittsburgh performance, Wallen’s explanation suggests the decision was driven solely by weather-related safety concerns rather than any lingering fallout from the viral incident.

For fans who were hoping to see the country star perform, the cancellation is undoubtedly disappointing.

However, Wallen made clear that protecting concertgoers and crew members from potentially hazardous conditions remained the top priority.

As severe weather continues to impact outdoor events across parts of the country, Wallen’s team opted to err on the side of caution, bringing the planned Pittsburgh show to an unexpected end before the first note was played.