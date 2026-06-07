Luke Bryan Spotted Bartending at His Nashville Club, Thrilling Customers (VIDEO)

During CMA Fest, Nashville is swarming with country music fans hoping to see their favorite stars perform around town. On June 6, 2026, those grabbing a drink at country superstar Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, got very lucky!

The “American Idol” judge not only hopped onstage to perform live last night, but also got behind the bar to serve drinks to thrilled customers.

Luke Bryan Gave High-Fives to Fans as He Stepped Behind the Bar at Luke’s 32 Bridge

In videos shared by Nashville Experience and Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club, the singer could be seen serving up orders behind the bar in a white t-shirt and jeans. He could be seen asking one person, “What do you want?”

Naturally, fans swarmed the bar, holding up their phones to get photos and videos of the hitmaker. His bar’s Instagram account shared videos in its Stories of Bryan giving high-fives to stunned fans sitting at the bar and adding limes to cocktails before handing them to customers — and then drinking one of his own.

Bryan opened Luke’s 32 Bridge, Nashville’s only six-story entertainment venue, in 2018. Located in the heart of Music City, at 301 Broadway at 3rd Avenue, the 30,000 square foot building features eight bars, a multi-level rooftop bar, two restaurants, and four stages for live music.

The venue’s name was inspired by the small town where Bryan grew up. His childhood home in Lee County, Georgia, was located by the Route 32 Bridge, per his website.

Luke Bryan Climbed Onstage for a Surprise Concert at Luke’s 32 Bridge, Too

After serving up drinks, Bryan decided to make his way to one of the stages at Luke’s 32 Bridge, with a beer in hand. Footage of him making his way through the packed crowd revealed that it was quite a feat, even with security guards.

Bryan sang along with the band already onstage, seen performing a cover of Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” At one point, he hilariously pointed to the fans, urging them to sing the chorus so he could chug his beer.

The comment sections of each video posted to social media from the epic night were flooded with messages from fans wishing they’d been there and loving Bryan’s spontaneity.

One wrote, “So awesome of him to do that! Wish he had been there yesterday when we were there!”

“Saw him leave ol red to go across the street so I ran i to his bar to catch this,” wrote another, who saw Bryan’s earlier performance at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar. “Nice of him to treat the fans”

Luke’s 32 Bridge opened the same year that Bryan took over as a judge on “American Idol.” It has been featured on the show multiple times, including in a 2021 episode when season 20 runner-up HunterGirl performed there and was surprised with a platinum ticket from Bryan, Lionel Richie and former judge Katy Perry.

The venue is operated by TC Restaurants, which also runs venues owned by other country stars, including Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar, and Post Malone’s Posty’s.