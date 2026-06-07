How the Late Christina Grimmie Will Be Remembered, 10 Years After Her Tragic Killing.

On June 10, 2016, beloved star Christina Grimmie was shot and killed at a concert in Orlando, Florida. She was 22. Grimmie was a rising star, beloved for her thriving YouTube channel, her incredible voice and songwriting skills, and her inclusion on “The Voice” Season 6, where she worked with coach Adam Levine.

How Christina Grimmie Will Be Remembered by New Jersey

Next week, it will be the 10-year anniversary of Grimmie’s tragic and untimely passing, and to mark the day, her family and the Christina Grimmie Foundation have organized several events and tributes in remembrance. But there is also hope that Grimmie, a New Jersey native, will make history on June 10, when the state officially designates Christina Grimmie Day.

The New Jersey Senate will cast its votes, but ahead of this decision, a post was shared on Instagram informing fans of Grimmie’s best friend, Lauren Longo’s testimony.

“Today we heard powerful testimony on our resolution to designate June 10 as ‘Christina Grimmie Day’ in New Jersey,” the caption of the post, shared on Instagram on May 18, reads. “Lauren Longo honored the life and memory of her best friend before the Senate Law & Public Safety Committee. We advanced the bill from @realtroysingletonnj to recognize the Marlton native whose talent inspired millions. And whose legacy continues to support families impacted by gun violence and unexpected tragedy.”

The comment section was flooded with supportive comments from fans, who want to ensure that Grimmie’s voice is not forgotten. “Thank you for being the best, Lauren,” a comment reads. “You’re the best. Thank you for doing this & being a voice for her, love you Lauren,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “We celebrate with you. Christina deserves to be remembered like this,” “So proud of you Lauren. No better spokesperson,” and “You’re awesome Lauren, thank you for your courage and strength.”



The Loss of Christina Grimmie Is Still Felt Deeply, 10 Years Later

A post about Christina Grimmie Day was shared on Instagram by the Christina Grimmie Foundation on May 12, informing fans about a bill that could designate June 10 as Grimmie Day. It was also well-received by fans.

In June 2026, several events will be held in Grimmie’s memory, including Grimmie Fest, the benefit concert, The Living Tombstone, and a new documentary titled “Christina Grimmie: Her Voice and Legacy a Decade Later.” Christina’s father, Bud Grimmie, will also release his memoir, “Steady Love.” He penned the book to share his complicated feelings about loss, grief, endings, and new beginnings, and in a press release, discussed his heartbreak over losing his daughter so suddenly.

“Ten years feels like forever and like yesterday all at once. Not a single day goes by that I don’t hear Christina’s voice: in the music she left behind, in the kindness of her fans, in the love of our family,” he said. “She always said she just wanted to make people happy. When I look at everything happening this June, the concert, the documentary, the campaign, the possibility of June 10th becoming Christina Grimmie Day in New Jersey, I know she’s still doing exactly that. We’re not just remembering her. We’re carrying her forward. And that is exactly what she would have wanted.”