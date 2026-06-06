‘The Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s Family Is Honoring Her on the 10 Year Anniversary of Her Tragic Passing

Christina Grimmie is remembered as a promising and much-loved talent, an exceptional songwriter, and a popular YouTuber, who was taken from the world too soon. This year, on June 10, will mark the ten-year anniversary of her death, after she was shot at a concert in Orlando, Florida. She later died from her injuries. She was 22.

How Christina Grimmie Will Be Remembered After Her Passing

Following her death, the Christina Grimmie Foundation was launched. In 2026, her family wants fans to join them in remembering Grimmie and her music. There will be events and tributes held in her honor, including a 30-minute documentary titled “Christina Grimmie: Her Voice and Legacy a Decade Later,” that will be shared on Grimmie’s YouTube channel. Rather than focusing on the tragedy surrounding her death, this film will be a celebration of the way that Grimmie lived and the things she loved.

On May 23, an announcement was made on her Instagram account. “We have a secret we’ve been keeping from you, and we’re finally ready to share it,” the caption reads. “This June 10, on the tenth anniversary of losing Christina, a brand-new documentary will premiere on Christina’s YouTube channel … The film will focus on “her life, her music, her impact, and her family & foundation that continue her legacy to this day.”

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of support for Grimmie’s family and beautiful messages about the impact she had. “Her legacy and music will always live on in those of us who remember her on YouTube and later on The Voice. What a beautiful soul she was,” a comment reads.

“I remember it like it was yesterday, and it’s already been 10 years! It’s so beautiful to see that her art continues to live on, just like she does in our memories,” another person shared.

Celebrating Christina Grimmie’s Memory

Grimmie Fest starts this weekend, officially kicking off on Friday, June 5, and concluding on Sunday, June 7. It is a way for those who loved Christina to celebrate her life and her connection to New Jersey. On Saturday, June 6, the benefit concert, The Living Tombstone, will honor the Christina Grimmie Foundation. The event will be held at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia and is open to all ages, AXS reports.

The Christina Grimmie Foundation’s 10 for TEN campaign is another event held in the late musicianæ’s honor. “In honor of ten years of impact, we invite you to join our 10 for TEN campaign by donating $10 or a multiples of ten. Whatever feels meaningful to you. Every dollar goes directly toward helping families in crisis,” the Christina Grimmie Foundation reports.

Another exciting event in June is Christina’s father, Bud Grimmie, releasing his memoir, “Steady Love.” This book is a way for him to share his powerful story about loss, grief, endings, and new beginnings.

Christina Grimmie Left Her Mark on ‘The Voice’

Grimmie left her mark on the music industry and endeared herself to audiences when she competed on NBC’s “The Voice” Season 6 in 2014. She made it to the top three, under the guidance of her coach, Adam Levine. After the tragic news of her passing, Levine stepped up to help the family with the funeral costs.

“I found out this morning, that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight. And I was blown away,” Grimmie’s brother, Marcus said, CBS News reports. “Now a friend just told me to look at the gofundme page and I see it is at 100k. Words cannot express…literally I have no words.”