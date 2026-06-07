Nick Jonas Describes Traumatic Moment That Solidified His Friendship With Glen Powell

Former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas has entertained fans for decades. However, his career was almost cut short when a plane ride went awry.

Now, the 33-year-old is recalling the traumatic journey and how it solidified his friendship with actor Glen Powell.

Nick Jonas Recalls a Horrific Plane Ride With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glen Powell

Nick Jonas recently appeared on “Live! With Kelly and Mark.” During the interview, the singer discussed an incredibly tense flight that nearly ended in disaster.

“The flight was so scary, one of the pilots started crying 😬” the official “Live!” Instagram account shared, attaching a clip from the interview.

“So this is almost 10 years ago, probably. We were in Vegas together with a group of friends, and on the way home, the plane basically took off and then, I don’t know the technical term for it, but there was an issue with the power. Which is never a good thing, obviously,” Nick Jonas shared.

“And this is pre-‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ Glen Powell, so he was in flight training, but he couldn’t have landed the plane like he can now,” the singer quipped. “He was just regular old Glen Powell. So you know, had this happened a couple weeks ago, different story.”

Thankfully, the flight went smoothly and landed without any further issues. Mark Consuelos asked whether or not the pilots looked concerned.

“One of them was crying when we landed,” Jonas admitted, adding a nervous laugh.

“That’s when you know,” Consuelos replied.

“I was thinking, ‘Okay, maybe it wasn’t as bad as I sort of felt like it was.’ And then I saw him crying. I was like, ‘Oh no, this was bad,'” the former Disney Channel star continued.

Kelly Ripa pressed for more details, asking whether or not the flight attendants seemed nervous. She noted that the flight attendants’ demeanor is always telling.

“Yeah, they looked concerned,” the 33-year-old recalled. “It was one of those experiences you never forget.”

The Friends Went on to Build a Humorous Relationship

Thankfully, no one on the flight was injured. Nick Jonas even admitted that he and Glen Powell are great friends today because of the incident.

“That’s called a trauma bond,” Kelly Ripa shared her thoughts.

“That’s literally what that is,” the singer agreed with the assessment. “And you know, Glen’s the best. I think from that moment on, we’ve just built a great friendship.”

The men went on to build such a strong connection that they even have a pair of “traveling pants.”

“Brotherhood of the traveling pants?” Jonas captioned the Instagram video as he explained the situation. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” he borrowed a pair of pants from a brand. While checking the pockets, he found something that definitely belonged to his friend, Glen Powell.

“A lot of times a brand will lend you something to wear for a big TV performance or something like that,” the pop singer explained. The item in his pocket ultimately was an old airplane ticket belonging to the “Twisters” actor.

“Of course, it belongs to Glen Powell, of all people,” Nick Jonas laughed. “My friend Glen Powell. His plane ticket. He wore these pants before. It’s the brotherhood of the traveling pants.”

While everyone found the anecdote amusing, Glen Powell expressed surprise that no one bothered to wash the pants afterward.

“They didn’t wash these for you?!? I feel like the Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants should incorporate some sort of hygiene pact,” Powell joked in the comments.

Nick Jonas stars in “Power Ballad” alongside Paul Rudd, now in theaters.











