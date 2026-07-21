Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Billy Ray Cyrus—and Doesn’t Hold Back

When Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began dating in 2025, it didn’t take long for the romance rumor mill to run wild.

Now, the star is addressing the speculation directly. Speaking out about their connection, Hurley offered a candid look into her relationship with the country singer and cleared up what was really going on behind the scenes.

Elizabeth Hurley Said She’s ‘Happy’ With Billy Ray Cyrus

Actress Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus after the pair were first spotted together at the set of their 2022 film “Christmas in Paradise.” Their connection eventually blossomed into one of Hollywood’s most unexpected love stories.

“We’re very happy together,” Hurley told E! News. “We’re really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the UK. He’s always been based in America, Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something.”

The actress added, “But the good thing is that he’s very country where he is in Tennessee. I’m very country where I am. And that’s a really important thing in our relationship that neither of us wants to be out and about.”

Hurley explained that despite her and Cyrus’ high-profile life, they prefer to spend time at home, and in nature.

“Nobody would look at either of us and think that’s who we were, but we are,” she continued. “And I love it. I love gardening. He loves being outside in nature. We both love watching birds of prey. It’s a really lovely life.”

Hurley concluded, “We’ve just watched the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ together, and we’re like, ‘We can do that! We could have pined in the prairies,’” she added. “We’d be very good.”

Billy Ray Cyrus Feels the Same About His Romance With Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus opened up about his feelings for Elizabeth Hurley in June 2026.

He told USA Today, “She’s a great lady. We’re pretty happy.”

Cyrus added that his and Hurley’s relationship “has all been a lot of fun. I do love the traveling and the churches and cathedrals and castles here. It looks a lot like Tennessee as far as the topography. This has all been a beautiful thing.”

The country superstar said that his and Hurley’s relationship has been “a complete evolution of life. Just keeping it real and honest.”

However, he added, “Feeling a passion for life that I never felt before. Having someone as great as Elizabeth to be my friend … we laugh, we love nature. I’ve never known such peace of mind. Life is good; I’m happy.”

He concluded, “It’s kind of fun seeing her world. It’s just a good time to celebrate life and the joy it can be again.”

As Elizabeth Hurley embraces this bright chapter alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, their happiness speaks for itself. By sharing a candid look into their connection on their own terms, the couple has made it clear that they are simply focused on enjoying life and where it leads. Fans are thrilled to see the stars thriving and completely happy in their romance.