Joey Graziadei Talks ‘Nitty Gritty’ Wedding Planning Details At ‘DWTS’ Convention

“The Bachelor” alumni Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are in the thick of wedding planning. Graziadei gave fans an update on how wedding planning is going on the first night of the “Dancing With The Stars” convention this weekend.

Graziadei and Anderson have been engaged since the end of season 28 of “The Bachelor” in March 2024. They later got engaged a second time in May 2026, allowing the couple to have a private engagement. The couple’s wedding is currently planned for the spring of 2027, delayed from an initial 2026 timeframe to avoid rushing the preparations and allow the process to be enjoyable rather than stressful.

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In the ‘Nitty Gritty’ of Wedding Planning

“We’re about to get into the nitty gritty of, like, color schemes and flowers, and that’s over my head on that,” Graziadei said, making a sweeping motion over his head as he finished speaking.

“If I handle anything, it’s going to go wrong. Now, I’ll retreat a little more,” he said, speaking with EntertainmentNow.

Graziadei, 30, has joked that he may be more involved than Anderson, 27, in planning their wedding. He has handled bigger picture details, such as the venue and the location. However, as planning becomes more about intricate details, Anderson said to People she will take the reins.

“Once it’s more about the aesthetic and things then I feel I’m gonna take more control,” she said in March earlier this year. If Graziadei says he is stepping back, it must be time for Anderson’s aesthetic vision to shine. Anderson jokingly called Graziadei a “groomzilla” for how invested he has stayed in the process, even as their timeline has shifted from their initial plans.

Though the couple is just now getting into “nitty gritty” details, their wedding has been in the planning stages for a while. They plan to get married in Louisiana, honoring Anderson’s roots in New Orleans and their date there. During their time on “The Bachelor,” Graziadei and Anderson shared a hometown date in March 2024 where they rode a tandem bike, ate beignets, watched butterflies. Graziadei also met Anderson’s father for the first time on that same date.

‘Forever Isn’t Enough With You’

In September 2025, the couple announced that they are working with celebrity wedding planners Josiah Carr and Justin McGregor of SAMKOMA to make sure the event goes off without a hitch, according to People. The celebrity duo is also the team behind “Dancing With The Stars” pro Britt Stewart’s wedding in August 2025.

When Graziadei proposed to Anderson a second time, he surprised her with a two-tone, pear-shaped ring with side emeralds in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Graziadei wrote in the caption of the Instagram post announcing their second engagement that he wanted to make the event “fully our own.”

“It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and to love one another just the two of us. Forever isn’t enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife,” he wrote.