Iconic Horror Franchise Coming to HBO Max Ahead of New Sequel

The horror genre remains as bankable as ever, with this year featuring a few massive horror hits. While “Send Help,” “Backrooms” and “Obsession” are original stories, there’s a massive franchise about to release a new sequel.

“Evil Dead Burn” is set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. This will be the sixth film entry in the iconic franchise. 2023’s “Evil Dead Rise” is the most successful film in the franchise, so there’s hope that “Evil Dead Burn” could be a huge box office juggernaut.

The “Evil Dead” franchise is one of the only horror franchises that can claim to not have a bad entry. Before “Evil Dead Burn” hits theaters, there will be a chance to catch up on every film.

‘Evil Dead’ Franchise Heads to HBO Max

Getty Actor Bruce Campbell attends the “Ash Vs Evil Dead” panal event during the PaleyFest New York 2015.

Since “Evil Dead Rise” was a Warner Bros. production, it has lived on HBO Max for years. However, viewers weren’t able to watch the other entries in the franchise.

That’s changing on July 1, 2026. HBO Max is adding every film in the franchise, which includes “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2,” “Army of Darkness” and “Evil Dead (2013).” Each film provides its own unique viewing experience.

“The Evil Dead” is tiny budgetted horror film that features a young Bruce Campbell and really retro special effects. “Evil Dead 2” is arguably the greatest horror comedy ever made. “Army of Darkness” is a medieval epic, while “Evil Dead (2013)” is a straightforward horror movie that features an absurd amount of violence and gore.

Each film is well-regarded in its own way, so if you’re a horror fan but aren’t caught up on the franchise, now’s the time to change that. If you love all the movies, there’s also a TV show titled “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” which is available to stream on Starz.

‘Evil Dead’ Franchise Has Moved Away From Ash

Getty Sam Raimi with Bruce Campbell.

The character of Ash Williams, portratyed by Bruce Campbell, was the star of the franchise before “Evil Dead (2013)” came around. While Ash is the main character in the “Ash vs. Evil Dead” TV show, he hasn’t been potrayed in a film since “Army of Darkness” in 1992.

The character of Ash is one of the biggest cult heroes in the world of horror, but it sounds like Campbell doens’t expect to the character to make a return in the future.

“No, no. I think I think basically from Evil Dead Rise on, Ash is … you know, they wanted some little gag of Ash at the end of the movie. We did that as a lark,” Campbell told Detroit Free Press recently. “He’s not part of any big overriding story or scheme.”

To Campbell, the success of “Evil Dead Rise” proved that the films don’t need him in order to be successful.

“Thankfully, “Evil Dead Rise” made the most of any money we’ve made from any “Evil Dead,” so far, and it validated the fact that we can get away from those main elements. You’ve got to find a new audience, because the original “Evil Dead” fans, you get some of them, you’re not going to get all of them, because they like those original elements. They like me and Sam and Ash and all that sort of crap.”