Extended Version of ‘Backrooms’ Is Coming to Theaters

The Backrooms are a truly unique horror phenomenon that has taken society by storm within the last decade. The concept’s exact origins remained shrouded in mystery, but one individual largely revolutionized the concept. Kane Parsons, or Kane Pixels, would create several extremely popular YouTube videos centering on the Backrooms. Many cite Parsons’ influence as the reason the concept took off in the first place, which is why it’s no surprise A24 chose him to spearhead and direct a horror film on the same subject.

Parson’s “Backrooms” is easily one of the most creative horror films of the modern era. In a period where formulas and plots are regularly regurgitated and repeated, it’s incredibly refreshing to see a studio trying something new. Clearly, audiences agree as “Backrooms” has become one of the most popular films of the year. Audiences cannot get enough of both the new take on horror and the brilliant way it was executed. Variety has confirmed that due to the film’s wild success, an extended version will be heading to theaters on July 3, 2026. It’s not surprising for movies to be extended or obtain alternate releases, yet the timing of the project indicates the franchise’s immense popularity.

The extended release will only feature 15 minutes of new footage, but in the right places, it is enough to change the film entirely. Parsons’ concept of the Backrooms is unmatched, coupled with Chiwetel Ejiofor’s impeccable acting, any content the pair produces is likely to be successful. Although extended releases are sometimes lauded as unnecessary by fans, it is entirely likely that Parsons’ new footage will primarily add to the overall sensation of the film.

Getty Chiwetel Ejiofor attends special screening of “Backrooms” (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

There are many positives about “Backrooms,” but the film’s biggest talking point is the unique and unsettling atmosphere. Parsons doesn’t often rely on direct horror and instead creates a truly uncanny ambience designed to set off the brain’s alarm bells. Most of their original YouTube videos are less than ten minutes long. While 15 minutes of extended footage might not seem like a lot on the surface, in Parsons’ hands, it could be truly remarkable.

In the last several years, A24 has become a horror powerhouse. Many of their films are decidedly unique and cover a vastly different story than the typical formulaic horror pictures of today. While “Backrooms” is only their latest win of many, it denotes an extremely positive change which will surely be encouraged by film enthusiasts everywhere. The demand for horror films will never die, but A24’s recent success indicates that other studios need to follow suit or be lost to the times.

‘Backrooms’ Success Could Inspire a New Wave of Horror

The horror genre, like superhero films, has become incredibly oversaturated. The movies are exceptionally popular, but many follow the same basic method. Instead of outright jump scares or gross-out violence, A24 films dig deeper. They focus on a concept that is slightly unsettling and explore it until the audience is thoroughly disturbed. Several other studios have begun to catch on, but “Backrooms” could be the film that finally changes things for horror.

Getty British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, director Kane Parsons and Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve attend the special screening of “Backrooms” (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

In many ways, “Backrooms” is a monster movie. However, it goes about that concept completely differently than most films, which has led to its massive success. The movie’s extended cut will likely feature even more examples of how one of A24’s latest and greatest films does things differently.

Overall, Parsons’ directorial debut has been nothing if not a massive success. The fact that his first film is receiving an extended release while still in theaters is an incredible indicator of fans’ admiration. A24 rightfully wants to capitalize on this success, which is why the extended release will debut as soon as July 3. Although nothing about the new footage is known so far, Parsons clearly knows what he’s doing when it comes to the Backrooms.