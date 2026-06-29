Netflix in July 2026: What’s Coming & What’s Leaving?

As the summer continues, it’s harder to get people to stay at home and watch movies. However, that hasn’t stopped Netflix from doing its best to make sure its library is stocked with a robust selection of older and newer TV shows and movies.

July 2026 is set to be chock-full of big additions to the Netflix library. There are some notable originals coming out, like “Enola Holmes 3,” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and the “Little House on the Prairie” reboot.

In addition to the originals getting added, Netflix has also licensed some notable films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Gone Girl,” “Wicked: For Good” and much more. Below, we’ll have a breakdown of every project that is coming to Netflix in July, and also every movie and show that’s leaving.

What’s New to Netflix in July?

Getty Millie Bobby Brown.

July 1:

Enola Holmes 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer ’36 (Netflix Original)

Worst Neighbor Ever (Netflix Original)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

A League of Their Own

Ali

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

The Beguiled

Born on the Fourth of July

The Boss Baby

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Donnie Brasco

Fargo

Gone Girl

Hellboy

Heroes: Seasons 1-4

High Fidelity

Krampus

Moneyball

Nomadland

Queen & Slim

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rebirth of Mothra III

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sex Tape

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Talk to Me

U-571

The Vow

White Chicks

The Witch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

July 2:

Human Vapor (Netflix Original)

Hunting Housewives (Netflix Original)

Super Subbu (Netflix Original)

Survival of the Thickest: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

July 3:

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

July 4:

80 for Brady

Dark Winds: Season 4

July 5:

Memento

Sparks of Tomorrow (Netflix Original)

July 6:

Hamnet

My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2

July 7:

Better Late Than Single: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Emeril Cooks: Season 1

Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You

July 8:

I’m Not Afraid (Netflix Original)

Nothing to Lose (Netflix Original)

Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo (Netflix Original)

Thunder 3 (Netflix Original)

The Tick: The Complete Series

July 9:

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix Original)

July 10:

Ikka (Netflix Original)

Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain (Netflix Original)

The Paradise Murders

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix Original)

Zola

July 11:

The Apartment Job

July 12:

Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar (Netflix Original)

Susana and Elvira: No Plan B

July 13:

Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning

Mile End Kicks

MLB Home Run Derby 2026 (Netflix Original)

July 14:

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Quarterback: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Techniquely: Season 1

July 15:

Snowden

The Tick: Seasons 1-2

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 16:

The Body in the Locker

Me Before Me

The Hawk (Netflix Original)

July 17:

23000 Lives (Netflix Original)

Desire

The East Palace (Netflix Original)

Heartstopper Forever (Netflix Original)

The Map of Longing (Netflix Original)

July 18:

Spooky in Love (KR)

July 19:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3

July 20:

Sesame Street Classics: Season 1

Wicked: For Good

July 21:

Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

WWE: Unreal: Season 3

July 22:

A Toxic Love Story

Elite Force

The Taste Test: Season 1

July 23:

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3

Ransom Canyon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Debt Collector

July 24:

72 HOURS (Netflix Original)

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Truthers (Netflix Original)

July 27:

Hannibal: Season 1-3

TÁR

July 28:

The Exorcism

Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain

July 29:

A Private Life

Final Project

Gear Heads: Season 1

Wrath (Netflix Original)

July 30:

The Bombing of Pan Am 103

July 31:

Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

What’s Leaving Netflix on July 1?

Getty Dwayne Johnson with Kevin Hart.

June 30 will be the last day to watch the following movies/series:

30 Minutes or Less

American Hustle

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Between: Seasons 1-2

Bohemian Rhapsody

Colombiana

Hellboy

Hostel: Part III

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Just Go With It

Money Talks

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Girl

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Runaway Bride

Steel Magnolias

Wild Things