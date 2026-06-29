Netflix in July 2026: What’s Coming & What’s Leaving?

As the summer continues, it’s harder to get people to stay at home and watch movies. However, that hasn’t stopped Netflix from doing its best to make sure its library is stocked with a robust selection of older and newer TV shows and movies.
July 2026 is set to be chock-full of big additions to the Netflix library. There are some notable originals coming out, like “Enola Holmes 3,” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and the “Little House on the Prairie” reboot.
In addition to the originals getting added, Netflix has also licensed some notable films like “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Gone Girl,” “Wicked: For Good” and much more. Below, we’ll have a breakdown of every project that is coming to Netflix in July, and also every movie and show that’s leaving.
What’s New to Netflix in July?
July 1:
- Enola Holmes 3 (Netflix Original)
- Summer ’36 (Netflix Original)
- Worst Neighbor Ever (Netflix Original)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- A Dog’s Journey
- A Dog’s Purpose
- A League of Their Own
- Ali
- Apollo 13
- Baby Mama
- The Beguiled
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Boss Baby
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Donnie Brasco
- Fargo
- Gone Girl
- Hellboy
- Heroes: Seasons 1-4
- High Fidelity
- Krampus
- Moneyball
- Nomadland
- Queen & Slim
- Rebirth of Mothra
- Rebirth of Mothra II
- Rebirth of Mothra III
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- Sex Tape
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Talk to Me
- U-571
- The Vow
- White Chicks
- The Witch
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
July 2:
- Human Vapor (Netflix Original)
- Hunting Housewives (Netflix Original)
- Super Subbu (Netflix Original)
- Survival of the Thickest: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
July 3:
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
July 4:
- 80 for Brady
- Dark Winds: Season 4
July 5:
- Memento
- Sparks of Tomorrow (Netflix Original)
July 6:
- Hamnet
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby: Season 2
July 7:
- Better Late Than Single: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Emeril Cooks: Season 1
- Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You
July 8:
- I’m Not Afraid (Netflix Original)
- Nothing to Lose (Netflix Original)
- Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo (Netflix Original)
- Thunder 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Tick: The Complete Series
July 9:
- Little House on the Prairie (Netflix Original)
July 10:
- Ikka (Netflix Original)
- Miguel Ángel Blanco: The 48 Hours that Changed Spain (Netflix Original)
- The Paradise Murders
- Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea (Netflix Original)
- Zola
July 11:
- The Apartment Job
July 12:
- Love is Blind: UK – After the Altar (Netflix Original)
- Susana and Elvira: No Plan B
July 13:
- Golden Kamuy -The Abashiri Prison Raid
- Hot Ones: Extra Heat
- Jim Thorpe: Lit by Lightning
- Mile End Kicks
- MLB Home Run Derby 2026 (Netflix Original)
July 14:
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Quarterback: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Techniquely: Season 1
July 15:
- Snowden
- The Tick: Seasons 1-2
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 16:
- The Body in the Locker
- Me Before Me
- The Hawk (Netflix Original)
July 17:
- 23000 Lives (Netflix Original)
- Desire
- The East Palace (Netflix Original)
- Heartstopper Forever (Netflix Original)
- The Map of Longing (Netflix Original)
July 18:
- Spooky in Love (KR)
July 19:
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3
July 20:
- Sesame Street Classics: Season 1
- Wicked: For Good
July 21:
- Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- WWE: Unreal: Season 3
July 22:
- A Toxic Love Story
- Elite Force
- The Taste Test: Season 1
July 23:
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 3
- Ransom Canyon: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Debt Collector
July 24:
- 72 HOURS (Netflix Original)
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- The Truthers (Netflix Original)
July 27:
- Hannibal: Season 1-3
- TÁR
July 28:
- The Exorcism
- Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain
July 29:
- A Private Life
- Final Project
- Gear Heads: Season 1
- Wrath (Netflix Original)
July 30:
- The Bombing of Pan Am 103
July 31:
- Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours
What’s Leaving Netflix on July 1?
June 30 will be the last day to watch the following movies/series:
- 30 Minutes or Less
- American Hustle
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
- Between: Seasons 1-2
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Colombiana
- Hellboy
- Hostel: Part III
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Just Go With It
- Money Talks
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- My Girl
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
- Runaway Bride
- Steel Magnolias
- Wild Things