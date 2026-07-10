Jimmy Tatro Reveals the One Wedding Rule He Won’t Budge On

Jimmy Tatro is letting Zoey Deutch take the lead on much of their wedding planning, but there’s one part of the celebration he refuses to negotiate.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix comedy series “The Hawk” on July 9, Jimmy opened up to People about preparing for married life with Zoey, revealing the one “deal breaker” he has for their big day.

“It was mostly just like, I want that dance floor going as late as we can,” Jimmy said.

The actor also admitted he’s been more involved in planning the wedding than many of his friends were. “I’m involved,” he said. “I’d say I’m more involved than my friends seem to have been.” While Jimmy is enjoying this chapter of his life, there’s still one title he isn’t sold on. “I don’t love the word fiancé, but it is a fun time period,” he added.

How Jimmy and Zoey Fell in Love

Jimmy and Zoey have been together since 2021 after reportedly meeting through mutual friends. Although they’ve largely kept their relationship private, the couple has become a familiar sight at movie premieres, award shows, and Hollywood events while supporting each other’s careers.

Their relationship reached a major milestone in 2025 when Jimmy proposed during a romantic vacation to the French island of Corsica. The couple announced their engagement that September by sharing photos from the proposal on Instagram.

Zoey later admitted she wasn’t completely surprised. Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in November 2025, she revealed she had a feeling Jimmy was going to propose during the trip. She also joked that neither of them likes the words “fiancé” or “fiancée.”

“Fiancé is such a weird word. It just sounds a little pretentious,” she said before joking that she simply calls Jimmy her “Beyoncé.”

They’re Still Each Other’s Biggest Fans

As they plan their wedding, both actors continue to juggle busy careers.

Jimmy currently stars alongside Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Luke Wilson, and Chris Parnell in Netflix’s comedy series “The Hawk.” During the premiere, he also recalled making Ferrell laugh while the two joked about ordering a bottle of wine from “the city of San Francisco.”

Zoey, meanwhile, has had a packed year with starring roles in “Voicemails for Isabelle,” “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass,” and “Minions & Monsters.”

At the June premiere of “Voicemails for Isabelle,” she couldn’t help but gush about her future husband. “I’m very romantic and my fiancé is very comedic,” Zoey told People. “He makes me laugh the hardest of anyone.”

The couple hasn’t shared when they’ll officially tie the knot, but Jimmy has already made one thing perfectly clear: when the reception begins, he wants the dance floor packed until the very last song.

Zoey’s Mom is Over the Moon with the Wedding

Jimmy isn’t just winning over Zoey, he’s also earned the approval of her family. After the couple announced their engagement in September 2025, Zoey’s mother, actress Lea Thompson, celebrated the news with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to say that @zoeydeutch and @jimmy are engaged!” Thompson wrote. “Jimmy we love you so much and you guys are such a beautiful combination. May your love help make the world better. It’s made mine better! Jimmy you are so funny kind and thoughtful. I am so glad Zoey and you have each other.”