‘Ted Lasso’ Has an Official Season 4 Release Date on Apple TV+

‘Ted Lasso‘ is officially renewed for season 4, and fans finally have a release date.

Apple TV+ confirmed that season 4 was greenlit even though fans thought the show’s third season would be its final one. After three years and almost-confirmations that the show was over, the tides have turned.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell,” Jason Sudeikis said in March 2023 about the show’s three-season conclusion. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.”

Play

When Will ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Come Out?

Apple announced that season 4 of ‘Ted Lasso’ will premiere on August 5, 2026. New episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays thereafter for the ten-episode season. The season finale will air on October 7, 2026.

What’s New in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4?

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” Jason Sudeikis said in a statement.

The cast consists largely of the same characters. Jason Sudeikis will return as Ted, Brett Goldstein as fan-favorite Roy Kent, and Juno Temple as Keely Jones. Hannah Waddingham will return as Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins, and Brendan Hunt as Willis Beard. According to a Deadline article from August 2024, Apple had to negotiate agreements with cast members who had their SAG-AFTRA contracts expire.

Phil Dunster, one of the ‘Ted Lasso’ originals who plays Jamie Tartt, has not been picked up for the fourth season. It is presumed that he will not return to the screen alongside his cast members due to scheduling conflicts with other projects. Dunster is on Prime Video’s “The Devil’s Hour” and Apple’s “Surface,” both shows having began in 2022 when “Ted Lasso” was explicitly a three-season show.

Written for 3 Seasons

Creators Jason Sukeikis and Brendan Hunt explicitly wrote “Ted Lasso” as a three-season arc. They set out to chronicle Ted’s personal growth, his mentorship of AFC Richmond, and the ultimate realization that being present for his son in the U.S. is more important than his career coaching in the U.K. That explains why the season 3 finale really did feel like a finale; because the show was never meant to continue after the third season.

However, following immense fan demand and incredible reception, the creative team revisited “Ted Lasso” and set out to establish a fresh narrative layout for season 4.

The show will return, but it will begin with a three-year time jump between season 3 and 4, according to an article by Entertainment Weekly. Brendan Hunt told the outlet that “nothing can quite stay fully the same in that time.”

Fans are in for a treat with “Ted Lasso” season 4 because it promises the same familiar characters in new places. Just like the beginning of the show, season 4 promises new beginnings and new arcs for fans to enjoy.