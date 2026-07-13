Laura Dern Honors ‘Beloved’ Jurassic Park Costar Sam Neill After His Passing

Laura Dern is remembering her longtime friend and “Jurassic Park” costar Sam Neill following his death at age 78.

Neill’s passing on Monday, July 13, 2026, prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, friends and former collaborators, including Dern, who shared the screen with him in the beloved dinosaur franchise.

Dern Shared a Touching Tribute for Her Late Friend

Dern portrayed paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler in the original 1993 film and later returned for 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.” Neill played Dr. Alan Grant, the paleontologist who became one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Dern reflected on the special bond she shared with Neill throughout their decades-long friendship.

“Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit,” she wrote. “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

The pair remained close long after the original “Jurassic Park” premiered, with Neill continuing to maintain friendships with many of his castmates over the years.

Earlier in 2026, Dern, Neill and Jeff Goldblum reunited for a Super Bowl commercial for Comcast’s Xfinity, bringing back the chemistry fans loved from the original film.

In the ad, Goldblum played the opening notes of John Williams’ iconic Jurassic Park theme on a piano.

“Jeff, that’s so cool. Did you just make that up?” Neill joked in the commercial.

“No, Sam. That’s the score from our movie,” Dern replied.

Neill’s Family Released the Sad News on Social Media

Neill’s family announced his death in a statement shared on Instagram, revealing that the actor died surrounded by loved ones in Sydney, Australia.

“It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia,” the statement read. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

The family noted that while his death was sudden and unexpected, Neill had remained cancer free. They also thanked the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and asked for privacy as they mourned their loss.

Director Steven Spielberg, who helmed Jurassic Park, also honored Neill’s legacy following the news.

In a statement to Variety, Spielberg said he was “saddened” by Neill’s death and credited the actor’s previous work for helping bring him to the role of Dr. Alan Grant.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gillian Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in ‘Jurassic Park,’” Spielberg said.

Neill’s performance as Dr. Grant helped make the 1993 film a worldwide phenomenon and cemented his place in cinematic history. His legacy will continue through generations of fans who grew up watching his unforgettable journey alongside Dern’s Dr. Sattler.