Rosie O’Donnell Says Daughter Chelsea Showed ‘Empathetic Emotion’ During Prison Visit

Rosie O’Donnell is sharing the details of her latest visit , who is currently incarcerated in federal prison.

“This is the first time I’ve seen, kind of, an empathetic emotion from her. So, you know, she’s growing up. And I hope that her future is brighter than this past decade has been,” she said to Page Six about the prison visit.

A Four-Hour Conversation Brings Hope

The visit reportedly lasted four hours, and the two connected so deeply that Chelsea was upset it was disrupted because of a tornado warning. O’Donnell says that this visit is the first conversation she’s had with her 28-year-old daughter that has lasted more than 25 minutes in 10 years.

The comedian, actress, and talk show host adopted her daughter Chelsea with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter. O’Donnell has spoken out in the past about her compassion for those struggling with addiction because of her experiences with Chelsea, who she says was “born into addiction.” She describes it as a “painful journey” and welcomes prayers and support. She says she knew Chelsea had been born addicted when she adopted her, and being her mother has given her new compassion for those who struggle.

Chelsea’s Legal Troubles Explained

Her daughter Chelsea is currently serving time after multiple arrests in 2024 on serious charges, including child neglect and possession of methamphetamine. Chelsea received six years of probation but is now serving an 18-month sentence at a women’s maximum-security prison in Wisconsin.

The prison visit marks the beginning of a new, hopeful chapter since O’Donnell asked for prayers for her family when Chelsea began serving time for her crimes, sharing a throwback photo of her at an event as a child. Despite Chelsea’s legal struggles, Rosie has always insisted that she is a loving mother. Chelsea has three children: daughters Skylar Rose, 5, Riley, 3, Avery Lynn, 2, and son Atlas, who was born in 2023, whom she will hopefully be reunited with once she finishes her sentence.

A New Chapter for Rosie and Chelsea

Chelsea has spoken to outlets like Inside Edition in the past about her difficult relationship with O’Donnell and even said Rosie kicked her out once. Their mother-daughter relationship has been strained for years, especially during Chelsea’s teens, but this recent prison visit is a step in the right direction. The emotional prison visit gave O’Donnell hope, and she considers it a moment of understanding between them. The comedian even wrote a poem about the visit with her daughter, which she shared on Instagram.

The four-hour visit was so meaningful to O’Donnell that it even inspired an idea for a one-woman show focused on their mother-daughter journey that will include Chelsea’s perspective. She hopes that her daughter will be involved with the production and hopes it can be an honest representation of their experiences together. Rosie is encouraging Chelsea to find her own voice and thinks more of her story should be heard. The comedian has a long history of drawing on her personal experiences to inspire creative endeavors. She is currently preparing her one-woman show, “Common Knowledge,” for a New York run.