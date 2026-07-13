Where to Watch Sam Neill’s Greatest Movies

The world is mourning after beloved New Zealand actor, Sam Neill, passed away on July 13, 2026.

Immediately following his passing, fans and friends alike flooded the internet honoring his memory. Now, fans are revisiting his timeless classics, eager to relive the magic and wonder he brought to screens all over the world.

Read on and learn more about where fans can watch his biggest hits.

Sam Neill Starred in ‘The Hunt for Red October’

Though New Zealand actor Sam Neill was best known for his role in “Jurassic Park,” he had a decades-long career with many roles that fans enjoyed.

Neill made his film debut in 1975 in the film “Landfall,” but didn’t quite achieve worldwide recognition until he landed the role as First Officer Vasily Borodin, an executive officer onboard the submarine, in the classic 1990 film “The Hunt for Red October.” He joined a star-studded cast including Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, and James Earl Jones.

The film is currently available to stream for free on YouTube and Pluto TV. Fans can also view the film with a subscription to Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Hulu.

The New Zealand Actor Was Best Known For His Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Role

Sam Neill truly rose to global prominence after landing the role of Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 role, “Jurassic Park.” The sci-fi film became a staple of ’90s pop culture, skyrocketing Sam Neill to the top of the entertainment world.

Two sequels, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III” premiered in 1997 and 2001, respectively. Sam Neill reprised his role as Dr. Grant in the third film.

Fans went wild when Hollywood revived the “Jurassic Park” universe with “Jurassic World.” Neill returned as Dr. Grant in the film “Jurassic World Dominion” in 2022.

Though the “Jurassic Park” trilogy is his most widely beloved role, fans will need to pay a fee to see the films. The films are available to rent through streaming services such as YouTube and AppleTV for a small fee. However, Peacock also has the films available through a subscription.

Sam Neill Also Had Some Iconic Television Roles

While perhaps best known for his film roles, Sam Neill was also largely beloved for his roles in television series. He starred as Cardinal Thomas Wolsey for a 10-episode arc in “The Tudors” in 2007.

From 2013 to 2014, he played Major Chester Campbell in “Peaky Blinders.” Cillian Murphy penned a sweet tribute to his late co-star following his passing.

“Peaky Blinders” is available to stream on Netflix through a subscription. “The Tudors” is available to stream through Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ with subscriptions.

Stephen Spielberg Honors the Late Actor

“Jurassic Park” director Steven Spielberg felt particularly saddened by Sam Neill’s untimely passing. Though Dr. Alan Grant was less than enthused about being around children, that wasn’t who Sam Neill was at all.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative,” the director told Variety regarding his friend. “It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.”

“I adored making all the ‘Jurassic’ movies with him,” Spielberg added. “Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our ‘Jurassic’ family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Rest in peace, Sam Neill.