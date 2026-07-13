Sam Neill Commented On His Death Years Before it Happened

On July 13, 2026, the world lost a tremendous Hollywood star. New Zealand actor Sam Neill passed away suddenly, according to his family.

Now, tributes are pouring in as fans, friends, and loved ones reflect on Neill’s legacy. The actor had a lengthy career, spanning back to the ’70s.

A few years ago, Sam Neill spoke about his mortality, saying that he wasn’t necessarily afraid of death, but it would be quite inconvenient for him. See what he had to say.

‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Didn’t Fear Death Amid His Health Concerns

While coming to terms with mortality is a fear many people hold, Sam Neill insisted it wasn’t a concern of his.

“I am not in any way frightened of dying,” the “Jurassic Park” star told “Australian Story” back in 2023. “It’s never worried me from the beginning. But I would be annoyed. I’d be annoyed because there are still things I want to do. But I’m not afraid of it.”

In 2022, Sam Neill received a stage 3 blood cancer diagnosis after he noticed swollen glands. He treated the condition with chemotherapy and thankfully went into remission, though he would need to continue the treatment monthly for the rest of his life. When chemo stopped working, Neill joined an Australian clinical trial and remained cancer-free.

“I’m not afraid to die but it would annoy me,” he told the Guardian in the midst of his cancer fight. “Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less.”

The Actor Remained Cancer-Free Until His Passing

So far, many details surrounding Sam Neill’s passing remain private as his family navigates the aftermath. However, an official statement confirmed that he was still cancer-free up until his passing.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” the actor’s team wrote on Instagram. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” the post continued. “They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

“Heartfelt condolences to your whānau,” “The Boys” star Karl Urban wrote in the comments. “Sam was truly brilliant. An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man. A national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam ❤️”

Fans wish Sam Neill’s family and loved ones the best during this difficult chapter.