Janet Jackson’s Rare UK Show Canceled ‘at the 11th Hour’

Janet Jackson was scheduled to perform a rare show in the UK next month. However, “at the 11th hour,” it has been canceled.

The “All For You” hitmaker was set to headline HeritageLive at Sandringham Estate on August 19. Fugees star Wyclef Jean and Soul II Soul were to join the music icon on the bill.

The last time Jackson performed in the UK was in 2024 for her “Together Again Tour.” Before that, she toured the country in 2011 for the “Number Ones, Up Close and Personal Tour,” which marked her first European shows since 1998.

Other headliners at the festival were expected to be Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, and Ricky Martin, to name a few.

Rare Janet Jackson UK Performance Canceled

In a statement shared by HeritageLive, they revealed the whole festival had been axed.

“We’re devastated to report the heartbreaking news that we have no choice but to cancel this summer’sHeritageLive festivals at the Englefield Estate, the Audley End Estate and the Sandringham Estate,” they said.

“We’d been working desperately hard behind the scenes to conclude an investment and equity package to ease the burden of an extraordinarily tough year, but this last beacon of hope has fallen through at the 11th hour, making it impossible to go ahead.”

The statement continued: “As one of the few remaining British independent promoters, it’s become almost impossible to compete in what has become an increasingly saturated festival market.

“The might of huge multi-nationals has had the adverse effect of driving up supplier, artist and staffing costs and whilst it’s still just about manageable during a normal year, the cost-of-living crisis combined with general financial uncertainty, has resulted in several shows having far lower than average ticket sales, making it impossible to survive in such a competitive industry, with so many rising costs.”

‘The Whole HeritageLive Team is Absolutely Devastated’

The festival admitted it would be “irresponsible and wrong of us to proceed without the certainty that we’d be able to meet all of our supplier, artist and crew costs.”

They noted that the “whole HeritageLive team is absolutely devastated,” mentioning it “would have been the most amazing summer with such an extraordinary array of supreme talent.”

They concluded: “We’re all so very sorry to let everyone down.”

As of this writing, Jackson has yet to react to the news.

Janet Jackson Slays Japan

Last month, Jackson embarked on a handful of arena shows across Japan.

In a video shared with her 8.4 million Instagram followers, the “Poetic Justice” actress wanted to “thank all of you in Japan for making our trip so incredibly special.”

While on tour, she released a remix of her chart-topping 2000 hit “Doesn’t Really Matter” with Japanese boy band BE:FIRST. Jackson expressed her appreciation for the song topping the charts again in Japan across various platforms

As she began to wrap up her video, Jackson assured fans: “We’re coming back! We’re definitely coming back! Hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later, but we’re coming back!”