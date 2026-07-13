Cillian Murphy’s Touching Tribute to ‘Peaky Blinders’ Co-Star Sam Neill

Cillian Murphy is the latest star to join the outpouring of tributes to Sam Neill, who has passed away at the age of 78. The two actors worked closely together during the early seasons of “Peaky Blinders,” of which Murphy was an executive producer.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Murphy wrote, “Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors. RIP.”

The two actors shared the screen throughout the early seasons of “Peaky Blinders,” with Murphy’s Tommy Shelby locked in a tense, cat-and-mouse rivalry against Neill’s ruthless Chief Inspector Chester Campbell. Neill’s role is one of the show’s most memorable antagonists and one that defined the show’s early series tone.

Murphy and Neill’s Friendship Off-Screen

Neill was the first to publicly celebrate Murphy’s Best Actor win at the 2024 Oscars for “Oppenheimer,” sharing a photo of the two catching up the morning after the ceremony. He called the win “so well deserved.”

“What an actor, what a performance and what a movie #Oppenheimer,” Neill wrote in the caption of the post.

Murphy, for his part, has spoken fondly of Neill in the past on more than one occasion since “Peaky Blinders” ended. During a Q&A with fans, he was asked to name one of Tommy Shelby’s most underrated moments from the series. Instead, he used the moment to praise Neill directly, calling him one of his favorite people in the world. Murphy even joked that killing off his character was something he still regretted, since he would have loved the chance to work with him again.

“There’s a great scene, a big two-hander between me and Sam Neill in the first season. It’s a shame we killed him off because I would love for him–to work with him again,” Murphy said through laughter in the interview.

A Career That Spanned Generations

Neill’s career is one that has truly touched the lives of people across generations. His role in “Jurassic Park” cemented him as one of the most recognizable faces in film history. His run as Chief Inspector Campbell on “Peaky Blinders” introduced him to a new generation of fans, adding another indelible role to an already storied career.

Following the news of his death, the official “Peaky Blinders” Instagram account shared its own tribute. They remembered both Neill’s performance and the impact he had on the show, with the account noting the cast and crew felt forever grateful for the time they got to spend with him.

“Sam’s portrayal of Chester Campbell is one for the ages,” the post says. “A villain who was despicable, petty, manipulative, but also charismatic, vulnerable, funny, and supremely entertaining to watch.”

Between Murphy’s personal remembrance and the wave of tributes from fans and collaborators alike, Neill’s legacy as both a performer and a beloved colleague is clear. He was a rare actor capable of playing menacing villains on screen while being almost universally remembered for his warmth off screen.