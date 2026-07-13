Chris Daughtry Has a Special Surprise for Fans 20 Years After His ‘American Idol’ Breakout

“American Idol” season 5 alum Chris Daughtry has a nostalgic surprise for his fans. In a TikTok posted Friday, July 10, the rockstar announced that he re-recorded some of his biggest and most beloved hits, which are set to be released on Tuesday, July 14.

Daughtry remains one of the biggest examples of a contestant proving that winning “American Idol” is not the only path to success. The “It’s Not Over” singer placed fourth, but his career quickly took off as the frontman for his rock band, Daughtry.

Now, two decades later, fans will have the chance to revisit some of his most cherished hits in a brand-new way.

Chris Daughtry Shares He Re-Recorded 11 of His Biggest Songs 20 Years After ‘American Idol’

Getty Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs during “The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour” at PHX Arena on May 15, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chris Daughtry is revisiting the songs that made him famous. The “American Idol” season 5 star shared on TikTok that he went back to the studio to re-record 11 of his biggest hits, giving fans a fresh take on some of his most beloved tunes.

“We decided that it would be fun to go back into the studio and re-record some of our older hits, and recreate them note-for-note,” Daughtry shared.

Daughtry noted that he even worked with music producer Howard Benson, who previously collaborated with the artist on some of his biggest hits, including his breakout single, “It’s Not Over,” and “Home.”

“It was a lot of fun. So much so that I think we’ll probably eventually go back and finish the first album and the second album at least.”

Daughtry shared that the 11 songs that he chose to re-record are not “reimagined,” adding, “We tried to recreate them note for note, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”

The singer then spoke out about how he eventually landed on a name for the album, joking, “I couldn’t name it Taylor’s Version for legal reasons. So I thought it was the most apropos title would be “There and Back Again.”

The rocker also shared that some fans had already listened to the re-recorded tracks after they were leaked online. “For any of you who got to hear it early, the rug has been pulled from under you,” he joked, adding, “We will be putting it out on Tuesday. It prematurely went out to the world, and it was the wrong track order. It wasn’t supposed to come out today.”

Fans React to Daughtry Bringing Back His Most Beloved Hits

Getty Chris Daughtry attends The Drop: Daughtry at The GRAMMY Museum on September 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Daughtry did not share on his TikTok which songs he re-recorded, but fans are already hoping the new project includes some of his most cherished songs, including “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You,” and “Feels Like Tonight.”

These songs were among the major releases that followed his “American Idol” journey and helped establish him as a breakout star.

Fans commented on his TikTok post, excited to hear the re-recorded tracks and reminisced on his time on Idol 20 years ago.

“I just can’t believe 20 years have come and gone so fast. It feels like yesterday you were on American Idol. You’re an absolutely amazing Artist. I have loved all of your music,” a fan shared.

“still listening almost daily to the older stuff,” another person shared. “OK, I love this. Looking forward to the album redo adventure🤔,” another wrote.

“Been listening to these albums since I was 4 in 08 with my mom, can’t wait to hear them again!” A fan commented.

Speaking about naming his new record “There and Back Again,” Daughtry shared, “After 20 years or so of doing this, it just felt like an appropriate title for this collection of songs.”

“There and Back Again” will be officially released on July 14 on all streaming platforms.