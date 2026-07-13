‘American Idol’ Champ Admits Life After Winning Was ‘a Lot Tougher Than It Seems’

Having recently wrapped up its 24th season, “American Idol” continues to be the gold standard of television singing competitions.

Throughout all those seasons, the aspiring young singers who audition for the show’s judges have the same goal: to be declared winner at the end of the season.

Winning, however, has proven to be a mixed bag. While past winners such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood went on to superstardom, other Idol champs have never come close to that level of success.

Taylor Hicks Won Season 5 of ‘American Idol’

Such was the case for Taylor Hicks, who bested a field of contestants including Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry and Kellie Pickler to win the show’s fifth season back in 2006.

After his “Idol” win, Hicks’ career has experienced the ebbs and flows that are typical in the music business. These days, he can look back on a 20-year professional career that’s included hosting TV shows, performing on Broadway and even a Las Vegas residency.

In a recent interview with Fox News, he admitted it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. “It is a lot tougher than it seems,” Hicks admitted.

‘Idol’ Used to Be ‘the Only Game in Town’

Getty Taylor Hicks attends opening night of “May We All: A New Country Musical” in Nashville.

Looking back, Hicks considers himself fortunate that his reality-show fame came at a time when “Idol” was the only show of its kind on television — a far cry from the current television landscape.

“Luckily for me, ‘American Idol’ was the only game in town,” Hicks explained.

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“I think the last talent show that was on television was ‘Star Search.’ And once ‘Idol’ became so successful, I think ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ There’s all these entities that kind of popped up that you really have to compete for now,” he said. “So, I think it is tougher for contestants on shows like that, because they’re kind of spreading the love.”

What He Knows Now He Wishes He Knew Then

Navigating the choppy waters of a showbiz career is no mean feat, and Hicks has certainly had his ups and downs. However, he’s been around long enough to realize that’s simply part of the process.

“The first thing that I would tell myself right when I won ‘American Idol’ is enjoy the wave as much as you can because in this business, sooner or later, it’s going to crash, and you’ve got to catch another one,” he said.

He Credits His Upbringing for Keeping Him Grounded

Born and raised in Alabama, Hicks is grateful that his parents instilled values in him that he continues to hold onto, and which have come to benefit him in his career.

“One trait that my parents taught me and my values is to stay grounded and make sure that you are nice to others,” Hicks said.

He also offered some advice to aspiring singers looking to make their respective marks on “Idol,” “The Voice,” or one of the other many singing competitions on TV at the moment.

“Karma’s a real thing,” he cautioned, “so be nice, be sweet and be happy.”