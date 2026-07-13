What to Watch on Prime Video This Week as One Beloved TV Favorite Finds a New Streaming Home

Prime Video has something for nearly every type of viewer this week, from brand-new original series and blockbuster movies to one of television’s most beloved comfort shows.

After spending more than a decade on Netflix, “Gilmore Girls” officially made the move to Prime Video earlier this month, giving longtime fans a new place to revisit Stars Hollow just as many viewers begin gearing up for fall comfort viewing.

But that’s only part of what’s arriving on Amazon’s streaming service. This week’s lineup also includes the action-comedy “Ride or Die,” several new documentaries, live sports, acclaimed dramas, and recent theatrical releases.

Here are some of the biggest titles to add to your watchlist for the week of July 13-19.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Finds a New Streaming Home on Prime Video

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One of the biggest additions to Prime Video this month isn’t actually new.

All seven seasons of “Gilmore Girls” are now streaming on the service after leaving Netflix, where the series spent 12 years becoming one of streaming’s biggest comfort watches.

The original series follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow.

The original seven-season series is now available on Prime Video, while the Netflix revival remains on Netflix.

‘Ride or Die’ Headlines Prime Video’s New Originals

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The biggest original premiere of the week arrives July 15 with “Ride or Die.”

The eight-episode action-comedy stars Hannah Waddingham as Judith Burton, a veteran British assassin who discovers she’s being forced into retirement after turning 50.

Octavia Spencer plays her best friend Debbie Claybourne, whose seemingly ordinary life quickly proves to be far more complicated than it appears.

The series mixes action, comedy and espionage while pairing two Emmy-winning actresses in leading roles.

New Movies and Series Arrive Throughout the Week, Plus Sports Premieres

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Prime Video’s lineup continues expanding throughout the week.

On July 17, subscribers can stream “Jesy Nelson: Life Changing,” “Young Farts Trailer Parts,” “Do Not Enter,” and “The Amateur.”

Sports fans can also watch the NWSL matchup between the Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave on July 17 before ONE Championship: Lessei vs. Rabah streams July 18.

Earlier in the week, the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will stream on July 16.

Blockbuster Movies Continue Expanding the Library

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Science fiction fans can also catch “Project Hail Mary.”

The Ryan Gosling-led adaptation of Andy Weir’s bestselling novel earned more than $630 million during its theatrical run before making its way to streaming following its MGM+ window.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows a lone astronaut on a mission to save humanity.

Prime Video’s movie library also includes recent additions such as “A Good Person,” starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, along with the Oscar-winning comedy “A Fish Called Wanda.”

More TV Favorites Join Prime Video

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Prime Video has also expanded its television lineup with several notable additions.

All four seasons of “Everybody Hates Chris” are now available to stream. Created by Chris Rock and Ali LeRoi, the comedy is inspired by Rock’s childhood growing up in Brooklyn during the 1980s.

The service has also added “What It Feels Like for a Girl,” the BBC drama based on Paris Lees’ memoir. The coming-of-age series follows teenager Byron as they leave their hometown and discover identity, friendship and belonging within an unconventional chosen family.

Meanwhile, fans of “Legally Blonde” can continue streaming “Elle,” the prequel series starring Lexi Minetree as a teenage Elle Woods.