Exciting News About Oscar Winner’s New Netflix Thriller

There are some big projects arriving on Netflix this summer, but one of the most anticipated is on the horizon.

“The Whisper Man” is primed to become the streamer’s next big movie hit, and Netflix has announced the premiere date will arrive next month.

‘The Whisper Man’ Adapts a Bestselling Novel

“The Whisper Man” is based on the New York Times bestseller by Alex North.

“When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as ‘The Whisper Man,'” states the official Netflix synopsis.

North’s book has been widely praised. In fact, novelist Mick Herron — whose books have been the basis of Apple TV’s espionage thriller “Slow Horses” — lauded the book as “a tremendous calling card for the brilliant Alex North” (per Penguin Random House).

The film “follows an investigation into a serial killer thought to have been imprisoned years ago,” reads a description from Netflix. “But when children start disappearing, the playground rhyme comes back to life — and the retired detective who first arrested the so-called Whisper Man is called back into action.”

An A-List Cast

Adam Scott (“Severance”) stars as Tom Kennedy, a crime novelist who’s just moved to a small village for a fresh start with his young son.

His father, a retired cop, is played by two-time Oscar winner Robert Di Niro, whose previous Netflix projects have included Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and the series “Zero Hour.”

Other stars include Michelle Monaghan, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, Will Brill and Acston Luca Porto.

Behind the camera are the Russo Brothers (directors of the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday”) as producers through their AGBO production company, while James Ashcroft (“The Rule of Jenny Pen,” “Coming Home in the Dark”) directs.

“AGBO is excited to be embarking on our sixth film with our incredible partners at Netflix,” AGBO chief creative officer Angela Russo-Otstot said in a statement. “’The Whisper Man’ is a gripping thriller, but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing.”

First-Look Photos

Netflix Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy in ‘The Whisper Man.’

Netflix L-R” Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy, Michelle Monaghan as Amanda Beck in ‘The Whisper Man.’

Netflix Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy and Robert De Niro as Peter Willis in ‘The Whisper Man.’

Netflix Robert De Niro as Peter Willis, Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy and Michelle Monaghan as Amanda Beck in ‘The Whisper Man.’

Several photos from the upcoming film have been released, featuring stars De Niro, Scott and Monaghan.

The pics highlight the tension that viewers can expect when this hugely anticipated new movie finally arrives on Netflix next month.

A Terrifying Abduction

As the book’s author tells Tudum, the notion that a young child could be stolen by a predator taps into any parent’s worst fears.

“It’s an inherently frightening idea, the idea that anybody could be reaching out to your child or talking secretly to them,” North explained. “It works really, really well in the film. I was pleased it was there.”

When Will ‘The Whisper Man’ Arrive?

Get ready to experience the terror when “The Whisper Man” drops August 28 on Netflix



