SEE: Rihanna Takes the Stage With Jay-Z for Surprise 1st Performance in 3 Years

Rihanna stepped onstage for her first public performance in over 3 years to help Jay-Z close out the final show of his three-night run at Yankee Stadium. The duo performed their iconic hit song “Run This Town,” which they released along with Kanye West back in July 2009.

The show was delayed by 4 hours due to a security threat, but when it did get underway, fans were rewarded with a concert to remember.

The mom of three stepped out wearing leather capris with a fur-embellished top. Her waist was adorned with layered chains, and she completed her look with heels and a pair of shades.

After completing the first song, she joked to the crowd, “Y’all know I’m rusty, right? It’s been a while. Y’all with me right now?” She then launched into her 2015 solo hit “Better Have My Money.” The superstar told the crowd she’d missed performing and added, “New York, I love you guys!”

A couple of clues before the show hinted that the 38-year-old would be performing. First, she was spotted in New York City earlier on Monday, July 12 wearing a ROC A FELLA jersey in reference to the record label and management company Jay founded back in 1995.

Then later that night, Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky was spotted pulling up to the event.

Beyoncé Also Performed at Jay-Z’s Night 3 Show