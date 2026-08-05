‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Release Schedule Revealed: When Do New Episodes Drop on Apple TV?

After more than two years away, “Ted Lasso” is officially back.

The hit Apple TV comedy returned for season 4 on Aug. 5, bringing Jason Sudeikis back as the optimistic soccer coach many viewers believed had coached his final match in the season 3 finale.

When season 3 ended in May 2023, Ted returned to the United States to be with his son, while Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, stepped into the head coaching role at AFC Richmond. At the time, Sudeikis suggested the story had reached its natural conclusion.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline in March 2023.

Two years later, Apple TV announced a different decision. The streaming service renewed “Ted Lasso” for season 4 in March 2025, bringing Ted back to England for an entirely new coaching assignment.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Brings Jason Sudeikis Back to Richmond

Play

Season 4 picks up with Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s soccer team.

Sudeikis returns alongside Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Goldstein as Roy Kent and Juno Temple as Keeley Jones. Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift also reprise their roles.

Several new cast members join the series this season, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Ahead of the new season, Sudeikis shared what fans can expect from Ted’s latest chapter.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” Sudeikis said in a March 2025 statement, according to Deadline.

The new storyline marks a significant change from the first three seasons while keeping many of the show’s familiar faces together.

Full ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

Play

Season 4 consists of 10 episodes.

The premiere debuted on Aug. 5, with new installments arriving weekly on Wednesdays through the season finale on Oct. 7.

Here is the complete release schedule:

Aug. 5: Episode 1

Aug. 12: Episode 2

Aug. 19: Episode 3

Aug. 26: Episode 4

Sept. 2: Episode 5

Sept. 9: Episode 6

Sept. 16: Episode 7

Sept. 23: Episode 8

Sept. 30: Episode 9

Oct. 7: Episode 10

What Time Do New ‘Ted Lasso’ Episodes Premiere?

Play

New episodes of “Ted Lasso” become available to stream every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET on Apple TV.

In addition to the new season, viewers can stream all three previous seasons on the platform.