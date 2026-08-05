‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Star Bravely Reveals Heath Scare After ‘Challenging Six Days’

Soap hunk Sean Kanan has opened up about a recent and sudden health crisis he faced. “The Bold and the Beautiful” star, who plays Deacon, shared that it has been a challenging few days for him, but thankfully, he’s on the mend.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Sean Kanan Shares Health Crisis

In an Instagram post, the “Cobra Kai” alum shared a selfie of himself standing outside hospital doors. Kanan looked serious, and his caption revealed why. It turns out that it has been a difficult time for the beloved actor.

“After a challenging six days including spinal surgery to eradicate a blood infection, I’m leaving the hospital. Thanks to the incredible Doctors and staff @provsaintjohns Life is precious. Now it’s time to make a movie! #FinalJudgment,” he wrote.

Kanan didn’t go into details regarding his recent medical crisis. However, it seemed to come out of nowhere. Last week, the soap hunk shared an inspiring Instagram video regarding addiction and encouraged anyone struggling to seek help.

Now, the “General Hospital” alum has given a health update following a rough week. A few of Kanan’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” co-stars filled the comments with support and expressed shock at what he had been through.

“Dude, what?!? 🙌🙌👏👏💪💪❤️❤️” asked Darin Brooks (Wyatt). Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) wrote, “Damn!! I hope all is well 🙏,” and Don Diamont (Bill) left clapping emojis.

Fans also jumped into the comments to show love for Kanan. “Spectacular Speedy Recovery my bro. @sean.kanan Cobra Kai Never Dies,” shared a fan referencing Kanan’s “Karate Kid III” and “Cobra Kai” past as Mike Barnes.

One fan added, “Glad you’re doing better buddy! Now go get after it! 🔥👊🏻❤️‍🩹” “❤️❤️❤️OMG prayers goes to you dear Sean! You will be ok just believe in God!” spilled a different fan.

“My goodness I hope you are ok. Take it easy and get well soon my friend!” expressed another fan. A different fan insisted, “Oh my gosh, Sean! Sending you all the prayers of healing and strength! Love you my friend 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Since the actor admitted he was off to film a new movie, it looks like he is on the mend, and that’s fantastic.

‘Cobra Kai’ Alum Sean Kanan’s Thrilling New Film

Kanan’s health issue comes as he prepares to film a new project, “Final Judgment”. The film is a thriller and a family affair for Kanan, who wrote the movie and produced it with his wife, Michele Kanan.

“Final Judgment” is the second movie in a multi-picture deal that the Kanans’ production company, Flip Creative Media, signed with the UK-based sales agency High Fliers. Michele will direct “Final Judgment”, which follows an attorney who takes action after confronting a corrupt legal system.

There’s no question that Kanan remains booked and busy with various projects, but it doesn’t mean he’s leaving his day job on the hit CBS soap. Kanan has been playing the bad-boy-turned-decent man and dad to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Deke (Harrison Cove) for 25 years and has no plans to stop.

Deacon has a new romance with Taylor (Rebecca Budig), which has been put on the back burner while other storylines take precedence. However, the two have recently gotten more screen time as their romance blossoms following Deacon’s decision to end his marriage to Sheila after he fell for Taylor.