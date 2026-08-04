Ryan Paevey Opens Up About ‘General Hospital’ Future Amid Reunion With Co-Stars

Great American Family star Ryan Paevey has gotten real about his future on soaps and a possible “General Hospital” return as Cassius. It’s only been a month since Paevey wrapped his highly anticipated return to the hit soap, but fans can’t stop asking if he’s really done on the show. Paevey addressed the hot topic at the “General Hospital” fan club event over the weekend.

Will Ryan Paevey Return to ‘General Hospital’ as Cassius?

Last month, Paevey wrapped his run as Cassius when the character was believed to be dead after a shootout. In true soap fashion, fans learned Cassius was alive and was forced to work for the WSB by the infamous Z (John Oliver).

The reveal that Cassius was alive left the door open for Paevey to return. According to Soap Central, who was at the “General Hospital” fan club event, Paevey let fans know if a return to the soap was even a possibility.

“That’s a Frank chat,” he expressed, referring to “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini. Paevey explained that he’s a bit of a “drifter” and wasn’t sure if he would be on board to sign a long-term contract with the ABC soap.

The Hallmark alum explained that signing on long term “took a lot of things out of my life, stuff that is valuable to me.” However, that doesn’t mean that Paevey isn’t open to popping back into Port Charles to stir up some trouble as Cassius for a short period of time.

“Yeah I would come back to stir the pot if Cassius could be a good agent of chaos,” the actor spilled. Paevey revealed that a conversation may have been had with Valentini about what “not dead” really means for his alter ego and his future on “General Hospital”.

The beloved actor spent the weekend with his former co-stars, entertaining fans. X has been buzzing with fans commenting on just how amazing and wonderful Paevey was to them at the event.

Once the day was over, Paevey joined Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), Rory Gibson (Michael), and his new wife, Alicia Ruelas, for drinks. Gibson shared the photo on his Instagram Story, and it was smiles all around for the group.

More Exciting News For Ryan Paevey

Hot on the heels of Paevey attending the Christmas in a Small Town event the last week of July, news broke of a major appearance for the actor in 2027. Paevey has been announced as the first guest at the RomCom 2027 convention in Wilmington, North Carolina, in September of next year.

There’s no question that Paevey remains booked and busy since his run on “General Hospital” ended.

Paevey has been focused on his jewelry-making company, Fortunate Wanderer. Business has been great for the actor, but he recently had to issue a harsh message to fans who became customers. When he’s not making jewelry or attending events, Paevey works on content for his YouTube Channel.

The fan favorite actor returns to Christmas movies this holiday season in the Great American Family movie “Christmas at Moose Lake”.