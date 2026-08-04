Hollywood Icon Joan Collins, 93, Turns Heads in Chic Zebra-Print Dress Alongside Husband Percy Gibson, 61: PHOTOS

Hollywood icon Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson, are busy soaking up what’s left of the summer during a trip to Saint-Tropez.

The 93-year-old film star shared an Instagram post during her travels in the south of France, where she and Gibson, 61, frequent.

In a video clip shared by Collins, she and Gibson could be seen walking the tourist-filled streets during an early afternoon shopping trip.

Joan Collins Looks Beautiful in Glamour Selfie

The English actress wore a zebra-printed dress for her day spent enjoying the scenery. She paired the number with a wide-brimmed black-and-white hat and modest jewelry.

In the same post, Collins shared an up-close glamour shot. The Hollywood star, who was famously known for doing her own makeup on film sets in the ‘50s, looked radiant with a full face of makeup.

Longtime fans of the “Dynasty” star touted her beautiful appearance in the comments. And after more than seven decades in the spotlight, her followers were quick to applaud the actress for never skipping a beat.

“Looking amazing as always can’t believe people simply walking by alongside the Great Dame Joan Collins ❤️,” commented one.

“True definition of glamour and class ❤️,” added another.

“Joan fabulous as always ❤️,” a third agreed

Collins previously opened up about her makeup preferences, telling Good Housekeeping, “I do my own make-up — and it never takes me more than 20 minutes. The first time I was made up professionally, I was 17, and the make-up artist was an extremely old man who spat in the mascara … After that, I learned to do it myself.”

Although the “Girl in the Red Velvet Swing” actress allowed makeup artists to apply her stage looks when she portrayed the role of real-life stars, including Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson in “The Bitter End,” she told the outlet that when she does her own glam, there are a few fellow icons whom she draws inspiration from.

Joan Collins Reveals Her Beauty Inspiration

“Ava Gardner, Hedy Lamarr, Vivien Leigh, and Elizabeth Taylor. I loved the 90s supermodels too, like Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell,” Collins told Good Housekeeping. “Many actresses today look a bit bland. They all have stylists now, and with that there’s a risk of looking like everyone else.”

The prime-time soap star also has her own line of skin care. The Joan Collins Timeless Beauty official homepage describes her high-end products as both protective and long-lasting. The beauty line originally launched in the U.K. in 2014 and has since added countless age-defying products.

“Revitalize, refresh, and rejuvenate your skin with the Joan Collins CONTRA TIME skincare collection. Shield, reverse, and delay the signs of time with the youth promoting cleanser, or moisturise with the super hydrating all over body lotion,” her product-line description says. “The eye serum gives a targeted treatment that firms and lifts the skin, and the night cream improves elasticity for added radiance when you wake. Dermatologically test and suitable for all skin types, treat yourself, you deserve it!”