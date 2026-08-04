Meghan Markle Had a Surprise Encounter When Dropping Daughter Lilibet Off at School

Meghan Markle had a surprise reunion with one of her childhood friends when she dropped her daughter, Lilibet, off for her first day of preschool.

In an August 4 interview with People, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the memorable day and said it was very “nostalgic.”

“Funny enough, on Lili’s first day of pre-K, one of the moms came up to me at drop-off, and I realized we were in our troop together!” she said while referencing her old Girl Scout troop. “It was so sweet and nostalgic.”

Markle noted that she was a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout when she was a kid. She said her mother, Doria Ragland, also served as her troop leader.

Meghan Markle’s ‘Cookie Queens’ Documentary Reminds Her of Her Childhood

The sweet memory was brought back to Markle when she started talking about her new coming-of-age documentary, Cookie Queens. Both she and her husband, Prince Harry, are executive producers on the project.

The film, which is directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows four Girl Scouts, who learn about confidence, resilience and leadership while navigating the highs of cookie season. The film is set to be released on Aug. 7.

As a mom-of-two kids, Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7, Markle said Cookie Queens brought back “great memories” for her.

She also talked about the importance of the film and the effect it can have on today’s youth.

“These girls are our future leaders and amazing role models,” she said. “I found this element of the film so important; showing young female entrepreneurs, girls with financial literacy, skills that will set them up for future success, and learning how to work to achieve their goals is so inspiring.”

Meghan Markle on Raising Her Kids

Markle has always been a champion for her kids. When she spoke at the 2024 Afro Women and Power event, Markle shared how she strives to be the best leader she can be for her little ones.

“I find inspiration in the strong women around me, of course my mother being one of them,” she said, per E! News. “So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about, ‘How do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?’”

“Those are the elements that inspire me,” Markle added. “I know how it feels when you don’t utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say. I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that.”

Markle echoed those same sentiments in a 2024 interview with People. while launching her As ever brand, she said that she hopes her daughter will learn a lot from her hard work.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women… I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too.”