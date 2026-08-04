General Hospital’s Sonny Needs a #2: Have Viewers Already Met Jason’s Replacement?

It’s the end of an era on General Hospital, as Jason (Steve Burton) is finally doing something he should have done years ago — prioritizing his children. After gaining perspective while imprisoned with the WSB, Stone Cold has officially decided to call it quits on the Port Charles underworld. In the episode airing on August 3, he told Sonny (Maurice Benard) of his planned departure in a heartfelt goodbye.

That being said, with Jason leaving the organization and Ethan (Nathan Dean/Christian Howard) also skipping town, Sonny is left with just Ric (Rick Hearst) and Brick (Stephen A. Smith) by his side. And by comparison, neither one of these men is as lethal as Jason to really be Sonny’s enforcer. So it would seem Sonny is in search of a #2. But just who could that be?

Will Spencer Cassadine Step Up to Help Uncle Sonny?

ABC Nicholas Alexander Chavez in General Hospital (Photo by ABC)

As viewers know, Spencer Cassadine (previously played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez) was last spotted going overboard thanks to Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). While he was presumed dead, his body was never found.

It would be in true soapy fashion to see Spencer finally resurface from the dead, but perhaps more jaded and more Cassadine than ever before. The Cassadines have a history of coloring outside the lines, so his being drawn to illegal activity would make perfect sense. Additionally, he’s always admired and loved his Uncle Sonny, so his wanting to step into Jason’s place to look after the Dimpled Kingpin isn’t exactly a stretch of the imagination.

The only two roadblocks really preventing Spencer from joining the Corinthos organization would be Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny himself. They likely wouldn’t want the mob life for Spencer. But if he’s determined to deal in the underworld, Sonny could figure it’s safer under his wings.

Is Spencer Already Back in Port Charles?

General Hospital viewers know that there’s recently been a stalker in Port Charles. In particular, Trina (Tabyana Ali) has acquired an unknown fan. While it could be someone completely new to the show’s canvas, the possibility that it’s Spencer shouldn’t be ruled out.

Spencer and Trina were madly in love with each other, so it’s not hard to believe the young Cassadine has been carrying a torch for his “true love” all of this time. If Spencer does prove to be Trina’s stalker, it would be quite interesting to see how her instant love triangle with Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) could play out. And again, could Spencer go full Cassadine and plot to get rid of his competition?

It bears repeating that Spencer Cassadine resurfacing is just a theory at this point. There has been no confirmation from the powers that be that he’s set to return. So for now, General Hospital fans will just have to keep watching to see what happens next. Along those lines, viewers should also keep watching to see what Jason’s next career move is. Will he join ELQ or join Michael’s (Rory Gibson) publishing company?