Tyler Hynes Gets Emotional Over ‘#Hynies Storybook’ and Fans Are Melting

As fans of Hallmark‘s Tyler Hynes wait impatiently for the release of “#Hynies,” the “#Hynies Storybook” should help tide many over in the meantime. A companion to the upcoming documentary, the book explores the passionate Hynies fan community through photos, memories, and the friendships formed within it. The scale and impact of collecting all the information hasn’t been lost on Hynes. He appears in a heartwarming video giving Jen Silliman his unfiltered thoughts on the project.

Hallmark/Getty Tyler Hynes attends Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas” Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Hynes Praises the ‘Thoughtfulness’ Behind the Project

“That is something that just takes a lot of time and effort and focus and thought,” Hynes told Silliman, the creator of the documentary and book. “And it’s wonderful, because you seem to have recognized the amount of thoughtfulness that other people are taking [and] see the value in that, which I think is really wonderful. And now you’re building off that same thoughtfulness. To me, it’s just like making a movie. You can’t do it alone. It’s having all of these things, and it’s just cool. It’s just so [expletive] cool.”

Fans React to Hynes’ Heartfelt Response

“The Three Wisemen” star was the first person to comment on the video with a heart emoji. Fans also expressed how much the book — and Hynes’ reaction to reading it — has meant to them.

“There is no doubt that he is swoon worthy but his kindness. and the way he takes his time with the fans and really cares and sees them,” one person wrote. “I think it really puts him over the top.”

“Jen – to see Tyler show his appreciation and admiration of you in this video makes my heart so happy for you,” commented another. “People rarely get to see their dreams take shape and impact others in such a way and it is so rewarding to see you get this recognition especially from Tyler.”

The Spark Behind the Documentary

Silliman first announced the film in 2025 and began seeking out Hynies.

“If you’ve ever made a real friend, felt seen, found healing, or simply had a blast in this community… we want to hear YOUR story and see your favorite photo of you with Tyler,” she captioned the film’s first Instagram post.

In August 2025, Silliman opened up about what inspired her to make “#Hynies.”

“I was having breakfast with some fans in West Palm Beach at RomaDrama,” she told EntertainmentNow. “I’m just sitting with these people, and I was like, ‘What is happening? Like, these people are obsessed.’ I mean, they weren’t talking about anything else (but Hynes).”

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is so fascinating to me,’ and I didn’t really know who Tyler Hynes was,” she said. “I did not watch any of his movies. He was not on my radar. But I did know leading up to that event that he was the one people just had to see.”

Seeing him with fans just increased her curiosity. “I mean, he does know how to make you feel special,” Silliman added. “I don’t know how he does that, I don’t know what it is, but he really, really does.”