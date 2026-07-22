‘Three Wise Men’ Writer Kimberley Sustad Teases ‘Endless’ Possibilities for A Fourth Film

After premiering in 2022, “Three Wise Men and a Baby” quickly became a favorite among Hallmark fans. Starring Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell as three brothers who find themselves taking care of a baby over the holidays after he’s left at a fire station with a note. Its popularity sparked two sequels: “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” and “Three Wisest Men.” All three films were written by Hallmark stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

Hallmark Kimberley Sustad on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise series, ‘Christmas at Sea.’

Kimberley Sustad Says There Are ‘Endless’ Stories Left to Tell

Although it’s only been a year since the last film came out, fans have already been clamoring for a fourth installment. In a recent conversation with Stephanie Long on the Heart in Motion podcast, Sustad had a few thoughts on the subject.

“We’ll have to see what kind of demand you all make for another ‘Wise Men,'” she said. “There’s endless possibilities. That’s what I would say out there, endless.”

“I can always keep the stories coming,” she added.

Hallmark Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell in ‘The Wisest Men.’

Benjamin Ayres Wants to Be Wise Man Number Four

Benjamin Ayres, who was also part of the interview, chimed in with a personal request: That he become the newest Wise Man. Both Sustad and Walker liked the idea, with Walker throwing in a cheeky suggestion.

Hallmark Paul Campbell, Wes Brown, and Benjamin Ayres on ‘Christmas at Sea’

“We’ll trade you in for Tyler Hynes or Paul [Campbell], whatever,” he joked. “As long as I make the cut, I don’t care.”

Tyler Hynes’ Divided Loyalties Led to a Go-Kart Showdown

They had more to say about the “Wise Men,” but regarding Season 2 of the Hallmark series “Christmas at Sea.” In Episode 3, Sustad, Campbell, and Walker of the “Wise Men” engaged in a go-kart racing competition with Heather Hemmens, B.J. Britt, and Jonathan Bennett from the “Groomsmen” film series. The reason? Hynes, who stars in both, refused to pledge his loyalty to either franchise. Whoever won the go-kart race “won” Hynes.

Ultimately, “Groomsmen” won, but the “Wise Men” swear it was only because they “gave it” to them.

Hallmark The Hallmark Christmas cruise docks in Cozumel, Mexico, where challenges, surprises, and life changing moments await the passengers.

“We took it, we just told the producers to give it to ‘Groomsmen,'” Walker deadpanned. “Because we felt like they were just, you know, they’ve taken a couple of hits along the way. ‘Wise Men’ is so superior in so many ways. So we were just like, ‘Give them this.’