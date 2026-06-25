Tyler Hynes’ Birthday Message to ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ Co-Star Melts Fans’ Hearts

Hallmark fan favorite Tyler Hynes keeps proving why he’s one of the best around. Hynes gave a special shout-out to his young co-star on his birthday in a touching message that has melted hearts.

Tyler Hynes’ Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Miles Marthaller

In an Instagram post, Hynes shared a carousel of photos and videos to shout out his “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” and “Three Wisest Men” co-star, Miles Marthaller. The young actor played Thomas in the two films starring Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker.

Marthaller turned 9 years old, and Hynes didn’t miss the chance to show him some love, while also poking fun at his pals Walker and Campbell. Hynes’ social media share featured behind-the-scenes moments from filming the two Hallmark movies, with Marthaller front and center in all of them.

“On this day, a knight was born 🎂 Sir Smiles Alot ⚔️ @paulcampbellofficial @awalkk35 and I have all grown older recently but none of us wiser. Not like you king. Stay humble, stay chaotic. Hope you feel half as special as you make us feel lil lord 👑 @milesmarthaller ⚔️ 4life ✊🏻,” Hynes wrote as his caption.

Fans filled up the comments to gush over Hynes’ birthday post to his young co-star.

“These are great! What an awesome video, your too kind Ty!! Happy birthday to the amazing @milesmarthaller. 🥳🎂❤️🎉,” shared a fan. One fan said, “Oh this is sweetest video ever!! Happy Birthday @milesmarthaller”

One fan expressed, “Awww love these videos and we love you more @milesmarthaller Happy Birthday 🎂🎈🎉💜💜💜.” A different fan gushed, “Ohhhh! I love this! Thanks for sharing… ❤️”

“These are those hidden treasures. So sweet. So adorable, and you all made me laugh. Always a good thing. 😉 Thank, Ty. 🙏🏻🤍 @tyler_hynes And HAPPY BIRTHDAY MILES THE PRO! 😂🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳🤍❤️ @milesmarthaller,” another fan stated. A fan declared, “OMG i love these so much ❤️❤️!! Thanks for sharing! @milesmarthaller you are definitely a pro 🙌❤️👏! Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎈.”

One fan spilled, “These are Precious Unforgettable Moments lasting a Lifetime. Miles being knighted, filming of the movies, His relationship with you, Paul, Andrew, rest of cast & crew, And a Beautiful Happy Birthday!! 🎉”

It was a special post for sure, and it showed the strong bond that Hynes built with Marthaller during the filming of the Hallmark Christmas movies.

Tyler Hynes Teases What’s To Come

The beloved Hallmark star always keeps his fans informed and up to date on his projects. Hynes did it again the other day, sharing several pictures of things he has in the works, like his upcoming Christmas ornament and his appearance at the Hallmark Christmas experience in Kansas City in November.

In his post, Hynes used pictures and videos to tease what’s coming up for him. In addition to what he shared, Hynes will be part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas event in the new movie “The Christmas Loop.”

One thing that was left off Hynes’ upcoming list tease was the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, happening in October. The list of stars was revealed the other day, and Hynes wasn’t on it.

Hynes has yet to comment on his status for the Christmas Cruise, which he has been part of since it began in 2024.