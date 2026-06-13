Andrew Walker’s ‘Birthday Wish’ Comes True With Heartwarming ‘Three Wise Men’ Reunion

Andrew Walker just had his birthday wish come true.

The Hallmark star celebrated his 47th birthday in June, and one of the ways he marked the special occasion was by reuniting with his “Three Wise Men” family, including co-stars Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Kimberley Sustad. Hynes and Campbell play Walker’s brothers in the series, while Sustad plays a supporting role. Walker gave fans a glimpse of the special moment on social media, sharing a heartfelt message about the group that has remained close since starring together in the popular movie trilogy.

The Brenner Family Is Back Together Again

Hallmark Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker in “Three Wisest Men.”

In a recent Instagram Story, Walker shared a photo where he’s sitting at a table beside his wife, Cassandra Troy, while Campbell, Sustad, and Hynes (who’s throwing up a peace sign). The caption for his story read, “When your birthday wish comes true and the whole gang is present. 🎁” Walker included Sly and the Family Stone’s 1971 song, “Family Affair,” to play alongside the photo, a fitting choice for a Brenner brothers reunion.

The next photo Walker included in his Instagram Story is him hugging his two sons while he sits at a table with a birthday cake and a glass of red wine in front of him. “Can’t ask for anything more ❤️” Walker wrote in the caption of his story, which also includes Frank Sinatra’s cover of “You Make Me Feel So Young.” Walker and Troy have two sons: West Walker (born in 2015) and Wolf Reinhard Walker (born in 2019).

Walker turned 47 on June 9.

To mark Walker’s 46th birthday, Hynes shared a photo of the group from another adorable get-together.

“You’re welcome @kimberleysustad for lending you our birthday backdrop for your kiddo 💖 🎂 @awalkk35 @paulcampbellofficial 🤍 @casstroywalker,” wrote Hynes in the caption of his June 9 Instagram post.

Hynes Weighs in on the Possibility of Another ‘Three Wise Men’ Film

The “Three Wise Men” trilogy begins with the 2022 film “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which is centered around three brothers, Luke (Walker), Taylor (Hynes), and Stephan (Campbell), who “get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays,” according to the official synopsis on Hallmark Channel.

In 2024, the second film, “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” was released, picking up the story of the Brenner brothers five years later when Luke enlists the help of Taylor and Stephan to help make his son’s dreams come true. “Three Wisest Men,” which was released in 2025, marks the final installment in the trilogy, where the Brenner brothers have to conquer even greater challenges as their families grow and new opportunities arise.

“I mean, those guys, I obviously love them to death,” Hynes said of his co-stars Campbell and Walker in an April 23 interview with Us Weekly while promoting his film, “I’ll Be Seeing You,” which he produced and starred in.

The actor continued, “I just saw Paul and Kim [Sustad] when I was in Vancouver, and we’re going to find ways to play around in the sand.”

“Honestly, we listen a lot to what our audience says and whether it’s the brothers or it’s some new adventure, we’ll find an excuse to disappoint everybody on screen,” Hynes joked.