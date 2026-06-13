Get a Hallmark Summer Nights 2026 Bingo Card — Featuring ‘The Greek Aisle,’ ‘Texas Two-Step,’ ‘The Love Heist’ and ‘A Castle of Our Own’

There’s no doubt that watching a new Hallmark movie is entertaining enough. However, you can always add an extra element to your viewing experience by playing Hallmark bingo while you watch each story.

In order to offer you something that you can start to use right away, we’ve whipped up a Hallmark bingo card for the Summer Nights 2026 lineup: “The Greek Aisle,” “Texas Two-Step,” “The Love Heist” and “A Castle of Our Own.”

What Is Hallmark Bingo and How Do You Play?

Canva bingo cards

As you might have assumed, Hallmark bingo is just like regular bingo, only it’s Hallmark-themed. This means that you’ll have a bingo card that includes items that you will see or hear as you watch a Hallmark movie or show.

In this case, they will be the stories included in Hallmark’s Summer Nights 2026.

Hallmark The Greek Aisle

“The Greek Aisle”

Now streaming on Hallmark+

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas

Hallmark description: “When Georgia travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor is the only way to meet the requirements.”

Hallmark Texas Two-Step

“Texas Two-Step”

Premiering June 13 before streaming on Hallmark+ the next day

Starring Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny

Hallmark description: “Olivia returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing.”

Hallmark The Love Heist

“The Love Heist”

Premiering June 20 before streaming on Hallmark+ the next day

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte

Hallmark description: “Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.”

Hallmark A Castle of Our Own

“A Castle of Our Own”

Premiering June 27 before streaming on Hallmark+ the next day

Starring Brennan Elliott and Erica

Hallmark description: “When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.”

In order to play, you’ll need to get yourself a card (below) and print it out or play on your screen. You only need one card for all four movies, and the game can only be completed when you watch the complete Summer Nights 2026 lineup.

Next, you’ll want to get a pen or anything that you can use to mark your spaces.

Sit down and get comfy before you pop on each movie.

When you see/hear an item on your card, be sure to mark it off.

When you’ve completed a full line, you win!

You can also change things up and make it a little more challenging by attempting to mark off every item.

Get Your Summer Nights 2026 Hallmark Bingo Card

Canva Hallmark Bingo Card – Summer Nights 2026

Are you excited to play? Of course you are! So, let’s get ready. Here’s your Summer Nights 2026 Hallmark bingo card.

If you want to switch it up so that you and your friends can have different cards, then simply use this empty bingo card:

Canva Hallmark Bingo Card – Summer Nights 2026 (empty)

Then, add these items into random spaces (and don’t forget the FREE SPACE in the middle):

GORGEOUS VIEW OF THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA “YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL” PRETEND MARRIAGE AMATEUR DETECTIVE WORK LIVELY MUSIC PERFORMANCE DREAM TRIP OH NO! A FASHION EMERGENCY YEEHAW! 3 OR MORE COWBOY HATS SUMMER FESTIVAL SOMEONE RUNNING FROM/AFTER ANOTHER PERSON MEMORIES UNEXPECTED INHERITANCE ISSUE YUMMY! GREEK FOOD SOMEONE MENTIONS ELIZABETH TAYLOR CREATIVE COMPETITION MONTAGE CHILDHOOD SWEETHEART RED CARPET MOMENT BUSINESS-RELATED PROBLEM WEDDING DRAMA SANDCASTLE A MISUNDERSTANDING “HOWDY, Y’ALL!” HAPPY ENDING

Good luck and have fun!