See the Dreamiest Hallmark Wedding Dresses — Which One Is Your Favorite?

One of the reasons fans adore Hallmark stories is that they tend to end with the kind of “happily-ever-after” that leaves us feeling all warm and fuzzy. That’s not to mention the fact that the romances occasionally involve a wedding and, at the same time, a wedding dress.

From traditional gowns to modern pieces, each dress suits the ceremony, character and story. With so many different styles, you might find it difficult to choose a favorite.

Hallmark Wedding Stories Can Offer Delight and Inspiration

Hallmark Wedding Season

Have you ever thought about how many weddings fans get to see in Hallmark stories? Indeed, “[w]hile Hallmark Channel is known for its feel-good holiday movies, you don’t have to wait for a certain time of the year to get your Hallmark romance fix,” according to Brides. That’s because the “network also has a wide collection of charming films that take place at a wedding.”

“At their core, these year-long movies capture the essence of love, but they also touch on the stress of planning a wedding, complicated family dynamics, past relationships, and humorous situations,” Brides explains. “From successful wedding planners who aren’t lucky in love to old flames who are destined to be together, Hallmark has it all.”

Hallmark Love, Take Two

“Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your own nuptials or you’re simply a hopeless romantic,” per Brides, you’ll definitely want to check out the gorgeous Hallmark wedding dresses below.

Hallmark Wedding Dresses Ranging from Classic to Chic

Hallmark The Perfect Bride

Are you a fan of contemporary design for wedding dresses or do you prefer gowns that stick to something more tried-and-true? Either way, take a peek at these Hallmark wedding dresses to see which ones capture your heart!

“Wedding Season” (2023)

Hallmark description: “Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. Finding herself without a date, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend. Starring Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick.”

Hallmark Wedding Season

Hallmark Wedding Season

Hallmark Wedding Season

Hallmark Wedding Season

Hallmark Wedding Season

“Love’s Greek to Me” (2023)

Hallmark description: “Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom. Stars Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis.”

Hallmark Love’s Greek to Me

Hallmark Love’s Greek to Me

“The Perfect Bride” (2017)

Hallmark description: “Fitness trainer/former marriage counselor Molly White (Pascale Hutton) runs Bridal Boot Camp classes combining fitness and yoga with pre-marital counseling exercises to brides and grooms before their big day. While struggling with marital issues from her past, Molly meets the handsome Nick Dyson (Kavan Smith), a talented photographer who seems to be having doubts about his upcoming marriage to Molly’s client, an overbearing perfectionist. While helping couples find their happiness and begin their new lives together, Molly discovers she, too, needs to learn how to forgive herself from her past so she can move forward with life – and love – in her future.”

Hallmark The Perfect Bride

Hallmark The Perfect Bride

“The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells” (2018)

Hallmark description: “Former marriage counselor turned fitness instructor Molly White (Pascale Hutton) has built a popular brand of workout classes, while her successful wedding photographer boyfriend Nick (Kavan Smith) is branching out into art photography. Molly and Nick are very much in love and about to take the plunge by getting married, but life’s complexities combined with wedding planning are making their trip to the altar a challenge. When thoughts of postponement crop up, can this perfectly matched bride and groom work together to make their wedding happen? Starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.”

Hallmark The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

Hallmark The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

Hallmark The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

“A Costa Rican Wedding” (2024)

Hallmark description: “A klutzy Maid of Honor gets help from her handsome nemesis when things go awry at her best friend’s Costa Rican wedding. Starring Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell.”

Hallmark A Costa Rican Wedding

“The Wedding Contract” (2023)

Hallmark description: “Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet. Starring Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein.”

Hallmark The Wedding Contract

Hallmark The Wedding Contract

“In The Key Of Love” (2019)

Hallmark description: “Photographer, Maggie, learns her ex-boyfriend/ex-singing partner is in the wedding she is working. Tensions run high until they sing together, remembering how good they were as a duo. Stars Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster.”

Hallmark In The Key Of Love

Hallmark In The Key Of Love

“Wedding of a Lifetime” (2022)

Hallmark description: “A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Starring Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D’Orsay.”

Hallmark Wedding of a Lifetime

Hallmark Wedding of a Lifetime

“To Have and To Holiday” (2024)

Hallmark description: “When Celeste (Arthur) gets engaged to Jason (Bazzocchi) after just a few months of dating, her father and the couple’s would be officiant, Pastor Mark (Close), insists on putting them through a pre-wedding “bootcamp” filled with Christmas-themed challenges. As the couple grows stronger through the festive activities, Celeste considers following her dreams in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Pastor Mark learns to trust his daughter’s choices, leading to a heartwarming holiday season for the whole family. Starring Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi and Eric Close.”

Hallmark To Have and To Holiday

“Sister of the Bride” (2019)

Hallmark description: “After only 6 months of dating, Stephanie and Ben get engaged and are delighted to share the news. However, they hit a road bump when Stephanie’s parents show concern that the couple has moved too fast. Starring Becca Tobin and Ryan Rottman.”

Hallmark Sister of the Bride

“The Vows We Keep” (2021)

Hallmark description: “An event planner must organize the perfect wedding for her sister in less than a month when she finds out the Rosewood, a historic inn and beloved wedding venue, is being sold. Starring Fiona Gubelmann, Antonio Cayonne and Linda Thorson.”

Hallmark The Vows We Keep