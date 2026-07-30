‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic After Realizing This Villain Made His Debut 24 Years Ago

More than two decades after Ted King first arrived in Port Charles, “General Hospital” fans are taking a trip down memory lane. A recent social media post marking the anniversary of King’s debut as Luis Ramón Alcazar sparked an outpouring of nostalgic reactions, with many viewers remembering one of the soap’s most memorable villains. In contrast, others shared hopes of seeing an Alcazar return. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Ted King Made His ‘General Hospital’ Debut as Luis Alcazar in 2002

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to share a little Port Charles history lesson.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2002: Ted King made his first appearance as made man Luís Ramón Alcazar,” the pair wrote.

The post quickly caught longtime viewers’ attention, with many surprised to realize it has already been 24 years since King’s debut.

“Wow, memories,” one “General Hospital” fan wrote.

Another viewer urged the soap to bring the actor back, commenting, “BRING TED BACK.”

Many others looked back fondly on King’s performance as the mobster.

“I loved this character,” one fan shared.

Another commented, “Such a good attractive actor.”

“Ted King is a rock star, so many great roles over the years,” another viewer wrote.

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Several “General Hospital” fans specifically praised Luis Alcazar, with one writing, “I loved Alcazar.”

Another added, “I loved Alcazar, so handsome and easy to love even as a bad guy.”

One longtime viewer also commented, “Loved him, I’d like to see him back on a soap. Really good actor.”

Ted King Later Returned to ‘General Hospital’ as Lorenzo Alcazar

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Although King made a lasting impression as Luis Alcazar, the character’s time in Port Charles was relatively short-lived.

Luis arrived in 2002 as a powerful international crime figure and quickly became entangled with several of Port Charles’ biggest players, including Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan. Before the year was over, however, Luis was killed after Alexis Davis pushed him off a balcony while acting in self-defense.

King returned to “General Hospital” the following year in a new role as Luis’ brother, Lorenzo Alcazar. Determined to avenge his brother’s death, Lorenzo became one of Port Charles’ most formidable crime bosses while developing complicated relationships with several longtime residents.

One fan admitted they actually preferred King’s second character, writing, “I didn’t like Luis, but I LOVED Lorenzo. I wish he would come back.”

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Lorenzo remained on the soap until 2007, when Jason Morgan was ordered to kill him. Although Jason was later found not guilty in connection with Lorenzo’s disappearance, the character was widely believed to have died.

However, as any good soap fan knows, coming back from the dead is far easier on daytime than anywhere else. So there’s always a chance that the Port Charles villain could make a return someday.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Already Have Ideas for an Alcazar Return

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With Ted King’s anniversary generating so much nostalgia, some viewers didn’t just reminisce. They also began imagining ways an Alcazar could return to Port Charles.

One fan suggested tying the character into an existing storyline, writing, “Alcazar was a great villain! I wished he was Cullum & Sidwell’s silent partner!”

Another floated a different theory, commenting, “Maybe he isn’t dead and he’s the bad guy who is Phoebe’s dad.”

Ted King is currently starring on “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Jack Finnegan.

Whether fans preferred Luis, Lorenzo, or both, the anniversary of Ted King’s debut served as a reminder of the lasting impact the Alcazar family had on “General Hospital.” More than 20 years later, it’s clear many viewers still have a soft spot for one of Port Charles’ most memorable villainous families, and many wouldn’t mind seeing Alcazar make another unexpected return.