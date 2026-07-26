‘General Hospital’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions on Dr. Britt Westbourne

Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) has never been a character who inspires neutral opinions, and her latest storyline on “General Hospital” is no exception. As the outspoken doctor continues navigating life back in Port Charles, “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson turned to fans on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to get their thoughts on Britt.

The post quickly sparked a lively discussion, with viewers sharing plenty of unfiltered opinions about one of the soap’s most polarizing characters. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Agree Britt Needs to Take More Accountability

Since her return to Port Charles after fleeing the city and going on the run from the WSB with her surrogate son, Rocco Falconeri, Britt has had a rude awakening. She lost her apartment above Bobbie’s, has been put on probation at the hospital once again, and is dealing with the judgment and fallout of choosing to run away with a minor in tow.

However, Britt doesn’t believe she deserves much of the criticism she’s receiving and has spent the last several weeks feeling sorry for herself. As a result, Burton and Anderson posed the question, “BRITCH, PLEASE! Are You Tired Of Britt’s ‘Poor Little Me’ Act?”

Many “General Hospital” fans answered with a resounding “yes,” arguing that while they still enjoy Britt as a character, she needs to stop focusing on her own problems and start taking accountability for her actions.

“Yes. She needs to understand that she’s not a angel of mercy. I like Britt but she needs to be a little bit nicer at times. To me it shows how she’s not as confident as she wants people to think. Give her a chance to show how great a person she can be,” one fan wrote.

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Another agreed, writing, “Yes. Shes stronger than that and Lucas was right to call her out. Look what Jason and Rocco went through for her.”

Others felt Britt should appreciate how much her circumstances have improved.

“I agree. You’re not dying. You got your job back … again. Your bf is back. Duh,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Yes. She needs to get over it and be grateful. She needs to be the person we all know she can and that we’ve all seen glimpses of.”

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Even “General Hospital” fans who were excited to see Britt return admitted they wished the writers had taken the story in a different direction.

“Well yeah. I love having her back on the show, but I wish she had a good story line. One that lets her be the strong, independent woman that she is, while holding on to that edge. I have to laugh when I see how she just expects to get ‘another chance’ no matter what she’s done. I actually know people like that,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “She’s a brat and needs to get off her high horse. I do feel bad for her but enough of the what about me attitude. Everyone’s dealing with their own situation.”

Others ‘GH’ Fans Say Britt Deserves More Grace

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Not everyone agreed with the criticism, however. Several “General Hospital” fans argued that Britt’s behavior is understandable considering everything she has endured over the past several months. They pointed to the trauma of believing she was dying, being manipulated by the WSB, and returning to Port Charles only to face criticism from nearly everyone around her.

“Why doesn’t anybody acknowledge the trauma she was put through thinking, she was dying of an incurable disease and basically held hostage to stay alive. I think that’s a reason to give her some grace,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer kept it simple, writing, “I’m tired of everyone being mean to her.”

Others said Britt has often been mistreated and deserves a better storyline.

“Love Britt. It is unfortunate that she has a role of often being mistreated. I’m hoping that the writers do a better job with her role. Team Britt Team Jason,” one commenter shared.

Another fan defended Britt’s attitude, writing, “No she should be mad! No one is taking into consideration that she thought she had a terminal illness and was forced to do dastardly deeds by people who are manipulating her and threatening her life. I would have a bad attitude too. Port Charles high and mighty need to leave my Britch alone! (Elizabeth, Dante, Lulu, Anna).”

Despite the Debate, Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Still Love Britt

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Although “General Hospital” fans were split on Britt’s current attitude, many made it clear that they still consider her one of their favorite characters and hope the writers continue investing in her story.

“Nope. Definitely one of my favorite characters and everyone is throwing stones in glass houses. I really hope her and Jason finally get back together. Otherwise Britt will have to start dating Carly and Nina’s exes,” one fan wrote.

Another shared a similar opinion, writing, “I love her and the writers need to give her & Jason a chance. And give Britt better material.”

Others praised Britt’s personality, with one viewer writing, “She’s a good person with a strong personality! We love her!”

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Another fan said Britt’s flaws are part of what makes her entertaining, writing, “Her character is written as quite abrasive and she plays her part well. Not everyone can be boringly sweet and understanding on the show. That said, I don’t care for her pairing with Jason they don’t mesh well for me. I think her scenes with Brad were much more entertaining.”

Whether they think Britt needs a reality check or deserves more compassion, one thing is clear: Dr. Britt Westbourne continues to spark passionate reactions from “General Hospital” fans. While viewers remain divided over her current storyline, many agreed they want to see the character given stronger material moving forward, proving that Britt remains one of Port Charles’ most talked-about and polarizing residents.