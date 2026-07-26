Hallmark Fan Favorite Brennan Elliott Reveals ‘New Skill’ During Quick ‘Check In’

Beloved Hallmark star Brennan Elliott has shared a skill he has learned this summer as he takes a different approach to life. After promoting his return to Hallmark in “A Castle of Our Own”, Elliott has been spending time with his kids, Liam and Luna. Their mother is Elliott’s late wife, Camilla “Cami” Row.

Brennan Elliott Shares ‘New Skill’ After Hallmark Return

Taking to Instagram, Elliott posted a video of a couple of selfies of him just soaking in life. The footage was set to the Rising Drifter’s hit song “Judge Me All You Want”.

“Just quick check in peeps. Having the best time with the babies! Doing absolutely NOTHING! Here’s hoping your summer is relaxing and special. I am terrible at taking time to just be and relax with my kids. It’s been wonderful so far. New skill learned! Will keep y’all updated as we go. But then again might be too relaxed to even be on my phone. 😂😉🤭,” he expressed in the caption.

Fans filled up the comments section of the post with reactions to the news that the “His & Hers” star had learned how to relax and was having fun with his children.

“Glad you are doing things with your young ones. Don’t blink. They will be adults before you know it,” shared a fan. One fan chimed in to say, “❤️ sometimes some of the best memories made are doing nothing but relaxing with your children❤️.”

Another fan declared, “So happy to hear you and your kids are having a wonderful summer @brennanelliott2 . You and your little ones continue to have the best summer! ☀️😎❤️.” “Way to go, Super Dad! I know the babies are having the best time too! Stay safe!” stated a different fan.

Many fans reminded the Hallmark hunk to use sunscreen and also to cherish these moments. There’s no question Elliott looks fine in the selfies, and that didn’t go unnoticed by fans either.

Brennan Elliott Takes Kids On a Road Trip

The past couple of weeks, Elliott, Luna, and Liam have been on a long road trip. Elliott announced on social media that he would be MIA for a while, as he took his children on their first-ever road trip. It was dubbed a new adventure for the family.

He also shared that when the road trip was done, it would be back to work for the actor. Elliott didn’t share what was next, work-wise, for him. Instead, he just spilled that he was all about downtime and summer fun for his family.

The Elliott family has been through the wringer with the loss of Row after an eight-year battle with cancer in March, 2025. Elliott recently shared some touching words about grief in a heartfelt and honest message to fans who are also dealing with the loss of a loved one.

One thing fans know is coming up for Elliott work-wise is that he will be at Christmas Con 2026 in December alongside other Christmas stars like Ryan Paevey and Chad Michael Murray, to name a few. This will mark his third time at the annual event.